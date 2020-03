Atlantic City apaga los casinos ante emergencia por coronavirus

MGM Resorts closing Borgata hotel and casino in Atlantic City as of 8pm tonight: "This is an unprecedented public health crisis and we must all do our part for the public good and for the good of our employees and communities.” https://t.co/MbvdEkDkdK pic.twitter.com/PVj1cqmGfg

— Dan Linden (@DanLinden) March 16, 2020