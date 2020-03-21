Dua Lipa contorsiona su cuerpo y muestra mucha piel posando para Vogue

La británica tuvo tiempo antes de la cuarentena para tomarse estas increíbles postales
Dua Lipa
Foto: FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP / Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Sin duda alguna, Dua Lipa se ha posicionado como una de las celebridades jóvenes más famosas en el mundo entero en la actualidad.

Este hecho se vio reafirmado al ser elegida como la portada de la revista Vogue para su edición de Australia, donde se vio más espectacular que nunca.

Y además, durante su sesión de fotos para las páginas interiores, la intérprete de ‘New Rules’ lució increíble al contorsionar su anatomía para presumirla en un diseño único que, gracias a sus múltiples espacios vacíos, dejó ver mucha piel.

View this post on Instagram

🧚🏻@vogueaustralia shot by @charliedenno 🧚🏻

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) on

En estos momentos, Dua Lipa se encuentra en su natal Reino Unido viviendo en cuarentena y exhortando a sus seguidores de todo el mundo a hacer lo propio.

