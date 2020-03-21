Dua Lipa contorsiona su cuerpo y muestra mucha piel posando para Vogue

Sin duda alguna, Dua Lipa se ha posicionado como una de las celebridades jóvenes más famosas en el mundo entero en la actualidad.
Este hecho se vio reafirmado al ser elegida como la portada de la revista Vogue para su edición de Australia, donde se vio más espectacular que nunca.
View this post on Instagram
☁️💗 April Issue @vogueaustralia 💗☁️ we did this while I was in Sydney for Mardi Gras and it truly started off my week in colour! One of my favorite shoots 🌈 shot by @charliedenno ⭐️ styled by @jilliandavison 🔐 hair by @annacofone 🧸 make-up @samanthalmua 👄 set design @anothersophie 🧠 talent director @rikki_keene 🧚🏻 on stands March 30th 🇦🇺
Y además, durante su sesión de fotos para las páginas interiores, la intérprete de ‘New Rules’ lució increíble al contorsionar su anatomía para presumirla en un diseño único que, gracias a sus múltiples espacios vacíos, dejó ver mucha piel.
En estos momentos, Dua Lipa se encuentra en su natal Reino Unido viviendo en cuarentena y exhortando a sus seguidores de todo el mundo a hacer lo propio.
View this post on Instagram
my face when someone tells me they haven’t been self isolating!!!! UK, we are so far behind on taking the precautionary measures… our government has taken it’s sweeeet time to tell us what we should be doing to protect each other. Now is not the time to be selfish! Please please please think of those that may not be able to recover from the virus as well as you, think about your grandparents, think about your friends and family and how giving it to them could affect their health and the people around them. Be kind + wash ur hands + stay inside ❤️