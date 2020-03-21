El emotivo mensaje de Vanessa Hudgends por el Día Mundial del Síndrome de Down

Después de la controversial declaración que diera respecto a las muertes provocadas por el coronavirus– misma que la llevara a ser duramente criticada y desencadenara en su decisión de desactivar los comentarios de sus publicaciones-, la actriz Vanessa Hudgens ha querido variar el contenido de su feed de Instagram con un conmovedor mensaje.
En el se refiere al Día Internacional del Síndrome de Down, hablando en específico de una amiga suya que tiene dicha condición y a quién, de acuerdo a sus palabras, admira mucho.
“¡Hoy es el Día Mundial del Síndrome de Down! Estamos atravesando tiempos increíblemente difíciles ahora mismo y una de las mejores maneras de superarlo es manteniéndonos conectados con las personas que amamos mientras estamos en cuarentena. Esta es Megan Bomgaars, mi querida amiga a la cual conocí a través de Best Buddies, una increíble organización que es muy cercana a mi corazón”, comenzó escribiendo la intérprete.
Después, continuó describiendo a su amiga, quien resulta ser también una reconocida oradora y empresaria: “Ella tiene el mejor sentido del humor y es una hermosa persona de adentro hacia afuera. Los exhorto a unírseme alcanzando a quien sea que conozcan que haya traído luz a sus vidas. Un simple texto o checarlos puede ser tan solo lo que necesiten justo ahora.
Al final, Hudgens invitó a sus seguidores a visitar la página bestbuddies.com para donar o simplemente conocer más sobre el trabajo que la asociación realiza.