La lista de las exnovias más famosas de los Jonas Brothers

¿Qué tienen en común Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato , Gigi Hadid y Kate Hudson? Pues que todas han sucumbido ante los encantos de los Jonas Brothers.
Zoe Myers
Fue su primera novia, se conocieron mientras grababan un video musical.
Danielle Jonas.
Durante en 2017, mientras vacacionaba en las Bahamas, conoció a la que hoy es el amor de su vida y su actual esposa.
Miley Cyrus
Fue su primera novia, se conocieron durante la gira de ‘Hannah Montana’ y terminaron poco tiempo después.
Volvieron a retomar su relación en 2009, pero Miley lo dejó por Liam Hemsworth.
Selena Gomez
Se conocieron durante la grabación del video musical ‘Burnin’ Up’ y se hicieron novios porque ambos usaban el “anillo de pureza”.
Delta Goodrem
Cantante australiana quien era 8 años mayor que Nick.
Olivia Culpo
Se conocieron durante el concurso de Miss Universo en 2013 y duraron 2 años siendo novios.
Kate Hudson
Sin duda fue una de las relaciones más controversiales de Nick, pues ella era mayor que él y le llevaba 13 años.
Priyanka Chopra
Nick conoció a su actual esposa, quien es 10 años mayor que él, a través de instagram y la conquistó a través de los mensajes privados que le escribía.
AJ
Esta cantante formaba parte del dueto musical ‘Aly & AJ’ y fue el primer amor del cantante.
Taylor Swift
Fue la relación más tormentosas del cantante, pues Tylor confesó que él la había terminado a través de una llamada de 30 seg y posteriormente ambos se escribieron canciones de desamor.
Demi Lovato
Se conocieron en la película Camp Rock y Demi le compuso la canción ‘Gonna get caught’.
View this post on Instagram
This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited – and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. 🙏🏼🙌🏼🤷🏻♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. 💗 #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT 🔥🔥🔥
Gigi Hadid
Salieron durante algunos meses e incluso la modelo dirigió el video de la canción ‘Cake by the ocean’
View this post on Instagram
Stepping into @badgalriri’s @savagexfenty world is a celebration of every body, story, style, and personality, and I am so happy that millions of humans get to watch this show and know that they are beautiful for everything they encompass. Being a part of this opening section was an honor. THANK YOU RIH, we bow down. 👑❤️ Catch it now if you haven’t already or for the tenth time !! on @amazonprime #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW
Sophie Turner
Es la actual esposa del cantante, quién robó su corazón a través de Instagram.