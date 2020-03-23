Michelle Lewin en ultraceñidos leggins muestra que se puede pulir la figura en cuarentena

La bella y poderosa Michelle Lewin compartió los mejores tips para mantenerse en forma durante la cuarentena por coronavirus.
A sus 34 años la modelo está convertida en un icono del fitness y así lo dejó ver en sus tutoriales.
View this post on Instagram
No gym?😒No problem💁🏼♀️ Self quarantine sucks… So let's make the best out it! First of all, I want to kill a myth: Using your body weight only, does NOT mean you will ONLY get lean and slim. You can absolutely build muscle too. Listen to my explanations in these 5 exercises, because if you do this right, you will be able to get a workout just as good as if you'd be training in the gym. Plus, training this way, you will actually burn more fat than a "traditional" leg workout in the gym. Let's build legs and glutes, my amazing superwomen! (This is “day 4” from my 60 day home workout program, link in bio. Outfit: “Cellulite-NO-show” by @one0one_101) EXERCISES: 1️⃣20 repetitions, 5 sets 2️⃣13 repetitions per leg, 4 sets 3️⃣15 repetitions, 5 sets 4️⃣16 jumps, 4 sets 5️⃣16 steps. 4 sets. Send me a private DM in case you want a 50% discount code on a yearly home workout subscription😘
“¿No hay gimnasio?, no hay problema”, escribió la voluptuosa modelo junto a videos llenos de sensualidad.
La ex concursante de Exatlón Estados Unidos demostró que no es necesario tener grandes aparatos en casa para ejercitarse, con el peso corporal se pueden hacer maravillas.
View this post on Instagram
LUNGES!!🧨💥🤔 -Such a complex exercise that you can do at home or anywhere at all! Normally I would recommend 30 repetition (equals 15 steps per leg) and 4 sets. However, if you hold dumbbells in your hands, you can lower the amount of repetitions to 20 (10 steps per leg) 👉🏻For my 60 day full home workout plan, click on the link in my bio, and I 🙋🏼♀️will be your trainer. -Yasss! Let's go girls!! 🧨💥🤬💆🏼♀️ (Outfit @one0one_101) (Filmed in @miamistronggym by @maitieproductions)
Ni hablar de la figura espectacular que muestra y que resalta con sus leggins ultraceñidos.