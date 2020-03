5 pirámides que debes visitar alguna vez en la vida

View this post on Instagram

I loved this pyramid in Mexico. You can see the reconstructed parts and a mound where one Pyramid originally looks due to centuries of neglect. You can also see some of the original artwork that survived and is preserved today. The Quetzalpapálotl complex are ruins located in Teotihuacán. The complex is best known for the Palace of Quetzalpapálotl (Spanish: Palacio de Quetzalpapálotl) and the stone reliefs in its courtyard. Adjacent structures house surviving murals. The main entrance faces the Avenue of the Dead and is southwest of the Pyramid of the Moon. The existing structures were built around 450 to 500 AD. These buildings were built over earlier structures from around 250 to 300 AD. Due to the location of the palace and the quality of its art, it is thought the complex was home to a high ranking priest or other dignitary. The complex may have also been used for ceremonial purposes. The name Quetzalpapálotl comes from the reliefs of mythological birds on the courtyard pillars and is from Nahuatl quetzalli, precious feather, and pāpālōtl, butterfly. #quetzalpapalotl #temple #teotihuacan #avenueofthedead #pyramidofthemoon #mexico 🇲🇽