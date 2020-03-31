El Geneva Motor Show 2020 es un show anual del automóvil que se celebra en el mes de marzo en Ginebra, Suiza, este espectáculo se presenta en el Palexpo, un centro de convenciones ubicado al lado del Aeropuerto Internacional de Ginebra Cointrin.
El Geneva Motor Show como muchos otros shows y eventos se cancelo debido al problema mundial que sigue amenazando a la humanidad. El coronavirus es la causa por la cual se decidieron cancelar este show.
Muchos fueron los autos y marcas que se quedaron sin poder presentar sus nuevos modelo, conceptos o re-diseños que habían planeado en este auto show.
El show fue presentado de manera digital, muchos autos nuevos que debutaron en el Auto Show de Ginebra todavía se revelaron digitalmente en línea, y algunos fabricantes de automóviles incluso organizaron conferencias de prensa virtuales transmitidas en vivo por Internet.
Como ya es costumbre en el Geneva Motor Show presento nuevos autos y nuevos conceptos, exclusivos y de alta tecnología aunque de una manera diferente
Aún así hay debuts que quedaron frustrados o que la gente esperaba ver en persona.
Estos autos son los debuts más significativos del Auto Show de Ginebra 2020 que fue cancelado
Bentley Mulliner Bacalar 2021
BMW i4 Concept
Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2021
McLaren 765LT 2020
View this post on Instagram
𝙲𝚑𝚒𝚌𝚊𝚗𝚎 𝙶𝚛𝚎𝚢 ✯ • • Follow @765ltregistry Follow @765ltregistry • • 📷 @mclarennewforest • • • • • • • • #720s #mclaren720s #mclaren720sspider #765lt #mclaren #mclaren765lt #675lt #mclaren675lt #senna #p1 #f1 #aventador #pagani #ferrari #porsche #bugatti #koenigsegg #audi #jaguar #coolcars #car #hypercars #bugattichiron #supercar #carsponsorship #carsofinstagram #coolcars #laferrari
Porsche 911 Turbo S 2021
Volkswagen GTI MkVII
Volkswagen ID 4
View this post on Instagram
Yet again the fully electric VW ID.4 SUV has been spotted in testing as it nears production ahead of its early 2021 release date in Europe, North America and China. Volkswagen have confirmed that initially the ID.4 will be offered in RWD and will be capable of up to 311 miles per charge, the same figure as the ID. Crozz concept that previewed it back in 2017. Pricing is estimated to start at just $35,000 before tax credits or other incentives, and the ID.4 will have full access to one of the largest charging networks in North America when it does arrive, curtesy of @electrifyamerica and Electrify Canada. Meanwhile, in Europe the 4 will, just like the smaller ID.3 hatchback, rely on the Ionity network predominantly. What are your thoughts on VW’s first all-electric SUV? How do you think it will fair on the market against the likes of Tesla and the Model Y? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below👇 @electriccarnews ⚡️ ———————————————————————Photos from 📸 @electriccarnews (edits) @volkswagen @autocar_uk (originals) ———————————————————————#tesla#teslamotors#teslamodel3#volkswagen#teslamodelx#teslaroadster#vw#teslas#teslasupercharger#teslasemi#vwid#electric#electriccars#ev#evs#electricvehicles#teslaclub#teslacars#volkswagenid4#elon#elonmusk#suv#id4#teslax#teslamotorsclub#electric#electricity#carswithoutlimits#cars#carsofinstagram
El coronavirus provocó que unos de los eventos más importantes en el calendario automotriz como el Geneva Motor Show 2020 y varios otros hayan sido cancelados.
***
Te puede interesar:
Recibe gratis tips, noticias y sugerencias de autos diariamente en tu email