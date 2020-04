Celebridades que tienen una polémica opinión del coronavirus

View this post on Instagram

Day 15 of quarantine and woke up realizing we have another 30 days ahead of us. It can be very overwhelming but the thing I’ve learned is, to breathe and stay present. Waking up and not asking myself what I should do, instead asking myself what do I truly want do to in this moment. It’s lead me to leading with compassion and reaching out to those who truly matter to me. I hope this gives you some peace and allows you to be truly present. A thing I hope we take with us after this is all over with. Much love to you all and hope you step into this new week with a profound sense of self and compassion. ❤️❤️ stay home. Let’s get thru this together 💗 #nomakeup #quarantinevibes #gratefulformypup