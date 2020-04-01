¡Es oficial! Meghan Markle y el Príncipe Harry salen de la primera línea de la realeza

¡El día ha llegado! Este martes 31 de marzo fue el último día en que los Duques de Sussex (título ahora meramente honorario) formaron parte de los miembros senior de la Familia Real Británica.
Desde que el ‘Megxit‘ fuera aprobado por la Reina Isabel II, se fijó el primero de abril como la fecha en que Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry abandonarían oficialmente todas sus responsabilidades como sus representantes y de la realeza en general.
A través de su cuenta oficial de Instagram, la pareja se despidió de sus seguidores y les agradeció su apoyo permanente.
View this post on Instagram
As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise. What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan
Entre los cambios más importantes que se dan a partir de esta fecha es el inicio de su independencia económica, punto que significaba justamente uno de los motivos prioritarios por los que decidieron dejar de formar parte de los miembros de primera división de la monarquía.
Recientemente, fue justo su independencia económica el tema de conversación a finales de esta semana por un tuit que el presidente de los Estados Unidos lanzó en donde les advertía que su gobierno no iba a pagar por su seguridad.
View this post on Instagram
Tonight, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall — marking the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and the 80th anniversary of the formation of Britain’s Commandos. The Duke, who is Captain General @RoyalMarines joined veterans, serving members, world-class musicians, composers and conductors of the Massed Bands of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines to help raise funds on behalf of the @RoyalMarines Charity. #MFM2020 Photo © The Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Chris Allerton
