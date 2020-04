Gobernador de Florida cede a la presión y ordenará el confinamiento en casa

BREAKING NEWS: Top Trump Ally Ron DeSantis (Republican Governor of Florida) Finally Issues Statewide Stay-at-Home Order After Many, Many Days of Criticism, Illness, and Death Across Florida https://t.co/3bx1vAoz9H https://t.co/3bx1vAoz9H

— Seth Abramson (@🏠) (@SethAbramson) April 1, 2020