Los duques de Sussex ponen esta tajante regla sobre hablar de la Reina Isabel en el trabajo

View this post on Instagram

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus! Wishing all of our Welsh followers a Happy St Davids Day. The Queen is greeted by crowds during a 2010 visit to Caernarfon Castle in North Wales. . . . . . . #dyddgŵyldewihapus #StDavidsDay