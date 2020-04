Los 5 autos BMW más exclusivos de todos los tiempos

View this post on Instagram

The only man who won world championships on 2 & 4 wheels was John Surtees, & that record still stands today. When he wanted a car in 1957 he could have picked anything, instead he chose the best car of its day. The BMW 507. This is his car MyWay. Sold as a 1 owner car last year for £3.8 Million.