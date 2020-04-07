La mejor amiga de Kylie Jenner sale de casa y expone su brutal anatomía con este diminuto bikini rosa

Durante estos tiempos de cuarentena, a todos les hace falta recibir un poco de sol, al menos asomándose por la ventana, y los famosos no son la excepción.
Por esa razón. Anastasia Karanikolaou (la mejor amiga de Kylie Jenner) ha decidido salir tan solo al jardín de su casa para poner su monumental anatomía sobre un camastro y cubierta por nada más que un diminuto bikini rosa.
La modelo causó furor entre sus seguidores con la postal en la que muestra su estrategia de bronceado desde casa, superando los 700 mil likes y un sinfín de comentarios halagando su anatomía.
En los últimos tiempos y en gran parte gracias a sus atrevidas publicaciones, Anastasia ha conseguido rebasar los 7 millones y medio de seguidores.
i’ve been social distancing and self quarantining for days now, not that i feel sick, just doing my part in taking the precautions to make sure everyone stays safe. you may not be worried because you’re healthy and will be fine but you could still be a carrier and affect others with low immune systems. it’s not just about you. we all need to do our part to keep everyone safe from this. i know it’s a scary time but the best thing to do is not believe everything you read and stay educated. mayor garcetti is doing a daily facebook live with constant updates on what’s happening, if you don’t have facebook like me, @ncentineo is streaming it on his ig live everyday. and yes i’m in cooking in my undies because i can and not because my foster pup peed on me. stop hoard buying, foster a dog if you can, wash your hands & stay home ❤️
