Las 6 vagonetas con techo rígido más interesantes de la era de la posguerra

Existen muchos vehículos legendarios al rededor del mundo, los fabricantes de autos han tenido creaciones que han dejado huella durante el paso del tiempo y nadie puede negar que los fabricantes estadounidenses cuentan con extraordinarias vagonetas de techo rígido.
Muchas de estas vagonetas estadounidenses se encuentran en fantásticas colecciones. La mayoría de los coleccionistas buscan este tipo de vehículo y llegan a pagar grandes cantidades de dinero por estos modelos.
Aquí te dejamos las seis vagonetas con techo rígido más interesantes de la era de la posguerra.
AMC Cross Country Station Wagon 1956
View this post on Instagram
@billmeyerphotography 1959 AMC Rambler Cross Country Station Wagon Babylon N.Y. Photo by: @billmeyerphotography Edited by: @longislandstreetcars #amc #americanmotorscorporation #americanmotors #rambler #stationwagon #ramblerscrambler #amcramblercrosscountrystationwagon #longisland #newyork #suffolkcounty #babylon #babylonny #amcrambler #crosscountrystationwagon #1959amcrambler #1959amc #59amcrambler #59rambler #59amc #1959rambler
Buick Special Riviera Wagon 1957
Mercury Colony Park 1957
View this post on Instagram
A ‘57 Mercury Colony Park Wagon somewhere in the early 2000’s. Even though this was the early 2000’s this still looks better than all the other modern vehicles in the background! #1957mercurycolonypark #mercurycolonypark #mercury #ford #fomoco #americana #1950samericana #classicamericancars🇺🇸 #1957 #1950s #1950samericancars #1950saesthetics #1950snostalgia #2000s #carsofinstagram #SeanA806Classics
Oldsmobile Super 88 Fiesta 1957
Chrysler New York Town and Country 1960
View this post on Instagram
1965 Chrysler New Yorker station wagon spotted on the street in Monterey during #montereycarweek2019. If this one still retains its factory powertrain, it has Chrysler's 413-cid V8 paired with a Torqueflite 3-speed automatic. A classic in its own right, this one boasts some custom touches, such as lowered suspension and aftermarket wheels. I can appreciate a good restoration, but restomodding is a good option too, especially if stock parts are hard to find. #chryslernewyorker #chryslernewyorker1965 #chryslernewyorkerwagon #chryslernewyorkerstationwagon #wagonlife #wagonlifestyle #wagonlyfe #wagonlyfestyle #wagonlyfe4eva #stationwagon #stationwagonlife #stationwagonlife #stationwagonlifestyle #swaggerwagon #swaggerwagons #swaggerwagon #familytruckster #familytrucksters #familytrucksterlife #familytruckster #montereycarweek
Dodge Polara 1960
View this post on Instagram
Wagon Wednesday 3! Class of 1961! Dodge Polara wagon! #car#cars#auto#automobile#americanclassiccar#americana #americancars#americancar#classic#classiccar #classiccars#coolcar#coolcars#americanclassic#hotrod#vintagecar #vintageamerican#vintagecars #dodge#polara#dodgepolara #dodgepolarawagon#mopar#moparornocar #dodgelove#dodgelovers #moparlove #moparlovers#wagonlove#wagonlovers
***
Te puede interesar-
Recibe gratis tips, noticias y sugerencias de autos diariamente en tu email