Las 6 vagonetas con techo rígido más interesantes de la era de la posguerra

Muchas de estas vagonetas estadounidenses se encuentran en fantásticas colecciones
Coleccionistas buscan este tipo de vehículo y llegan a pagar grandes cantidades de dinero por estos modelos.
Foto: Wikimedia Commons

Por: Redacción

Existen muchos vehículos legendarios al rededor del mundo, los fabricantes de autos han tenido creaciones que han dejado huella durante el paso del tiempo y nadie puede negar que los fabricantes estadounidenses cuentan con extraordinarias vagonetas de techo rígido.

Muchas de estas vagonetas estadounidenses se encuentran en fantásticas colecciones. La mayoría de los coleccionistas buscan este tipo de vehículo y llegan a pagar grandes cantidades de dinero por estos modelos.

Aquí te dejamos las seis vagonetas con techo rígido más interesantes de la era de la posguerra.

AMC Cross Country Station Wagon 1956

Buick Special Riviera Wagon 1957

'57 Buick Riviera wagon built by @ughotrodder

Mercury Colony Park 1957

Oldsmobile Super 88 Fiesta 1957

Chrysler New York Town and Country 1960

1965 Chrysler New Yorker station wagon spotted on the street in Monterey during #montereycarweek2019. If this one still retains its factory powertrain, it has Chrysler's 413-cid V8 paired with a Torqueflite 3-speed automatic. A classic in its own right, this one boasts some custom touches, such as lowered suspension and aftermarket wheels. I can appreciate a good restoration, but restomodding is a good option too, especially if stock parts are hard to find.

Dodge Polara 1960

Wagon Wednesday 3! Class of 1961! Dodge Polara wagon!

***

