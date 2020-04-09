Las paredes de L.A. se inundan de graffitis alusivos al coronavirus

El arte callejero de Los Ángeles tiene fama mundial y es que en una ciudad de estrellas los artistas -y los graffitis- están por todos lados.
En medio de la pandemia suscitada por el coronavirus, algunos artistas callejeros han dejado su marca al rededor de la ciudad. A la hora de usar el spray el tema principal es el virus.
Disfruta de las siguientes imágenes con algunos de los grafitis que se aprecian en las vacías calles angelinas.
View this post on Instagram
You Can’t Quarantine Love” – @loveruben_ No 170 My hope is that during these uncertain times my friendly reminders and paintspirations bring smiles to your faces. ❤️ . This business along with so many others had to shut down and board up their windows and doors. (👉🏽 next photo) I saw an opportunity not only to spread some love but to also help protect the business with art. If you know of a business that is boarded up and can use some love message me and check out what we are doing over at @beautifyearth. . 📍 The Chestnut Club – 1348 14th St. Santa Monica, CA 90404 . . . . . . #rubenrojas #livethroughlove #beautifyearth #youcantquarantinelove #b3n #saferathome #streetart #losangelesstreetart #fridaymood #wescoverapp
View this post on Instagram
#newnormal #toiletpaper #tpguy #pitbull #learnpeaceteachpeace #graffiti #streetart with my bro @lifeafterdeathstreet #teachr #stencilart
