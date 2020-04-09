Las paredes de L.A. se inundan de graffitis alusivos al coronavirus

La creatividad de los artistas callejeros no se ha quedado encerrada por la cuarentena
Por: Redacción

El arte callejero de Los Ángeles tiene fama mundial y es que en una ciudad de estrellas los artistas -y los graffitis- están por todos lados.

En medio de la pandemia suscitada por el coronavirus, algunos artistas callejeros han dejado su marca al rededor de la ciudad. A la hora de usar el spray el tema principal es el virus.

Disfruta de las siguientes imágenes con algunos de los grafitis que se aprecian en las vacías calles angelinas.

“Quédate en casa, la vida es bella”. ETIENNE LAURENT/EFE
Un individuo usando una máscara antigas. ETIENNE LAURENT/EFE
Soldados combatiendo al coronavirus. ETIENNE LAURENT/EFE
Los besos durante la pandemia. MARIO TAMA/GETTY IMAGES
View this post on Instagram

You Can’t Quarantine Love” – @loveruben_ No 170 My hope is that during these uncertain times my friendly reminders and paintspirations bring smiles to your faces. ❤️ . This business along with so many others had to shut down and board up their windows and doors. (👉🏽 next photo) I saw an opportunity not only to spread some love but to also help protect the business with art. If you know of a business that is boarded up and can use some love message me and check out what we are doing over at @beautifyearth. . 📍 The Chestnut Club – 1348 14th St. Santa Monica, CA 90404 . . . . . . #rubenrojas #livethroughlove #beautifyearth #youcantquarantinelove #b3n #saferathome #streetart #losangelesstreetart #fridaymood #wescoverapp

A post shared by Ruben Rojas (@rubenrojas) on

Clasificados

Publica un aviso

Ver todos los avisos

GUÍA DE COMPRAS

Sumate a las mas de 300,000 personas que reciben nuestro boletines día a día

Suscríbete gratis
Horóscopo del día por
El Niño Prodigio
Predicciones Mhoni Vidente,
Walter Mercado, Deseret
Tavares y más...

Astrología

¿Qué te predicen los
astros hoy?