5 ideas para generar una estancia alegre durante tu cuarentena

View this post on Instagram

Hello and welcome to all our lovely new followers! It’s great to have you with us. We thought we’d share this wonderful sitting room designed by @rosannabossomltd and which we came across via @host.home. We love how the gallery wall is such an eclectic mix of art – that framed blanket by @bfgf is just fabulous – and all set off by the warm tones of @farrowandball’s Setting Plaster. We just love how warm and welcoming this room is, and how it brims with personality. Have a lovely weekend. 📷 @rosannabossomltd