Selena Gómez hizo sexys fotos para la portada de Interview Magazine

La cantante Selena Gomez presumió toda su sensualidad y picardía para Interview Magazine, donde no sólo hizo unas fotos super sexys, sino que dio tremenda entrevista a Amy Schumer, en la cual reveló cosas que no había dicho antes.
At just 27, @selenagomez is a global pop star, a tabloid fixture, a documentary and TV producer—and a philanthropist who has shifted her attention to coronavirus relief efforts. Following a well-documented struggle with mental and physical health, she has returned stronger than ever with the cathartic and confessional “Rare,” her third number-one album, and as she tells her friend @amyschumer in our new Spring Issue, she is done letting people control her narrative. Tap the link in our bio for the full story. Photographed by @elirusselllinnetz and styled by @melzy917.
La ex de Justin Bieber publicó algunas de esas fotografías en su cuenta de Instagram, la cual estuvo un rato sin posts nuevos por toda la situación que se vive en el mundo debido al coronavirus. Sin embargo, consideró que era un bueno retomar sus redes sociales y lo hizo con estas sensuales fotografías.
“It’s kind of the best song in the world. It actually releases a lot of aggression when you’re singing it.” In our Spring Issue, @selenagomez tells @amyschumer why sometimes the best therapy is thrashing around to @bigsean’s “I Don’t Fuck With You.” Tap the link in our bio for the full story. Photographed by @elirusselllinnetz and styled by @melzy917.
También aprovechó la oportunidad de conversar sobre los problemas que ha tenido respecto a su salud física y mental. Admitió que en algún punto “la fama se le salió de control” y todo lo que decían de ella los medios literal, “la mató”.
“I’m so young and I’m going to keep changing, and no one has the right to tell me how my life’s going.” Our Spring Issue cover star @selenagomez talks to @amyschumer how she emerged as pop’s biggest advocate for mental health. Tap the link in our bio for the full story. Photographed by @elirusselllinnetz and styled by @melzy917.
Todo indica que Selena Gómez está retomando su vida y carrera de manera honesta y con muchas ganas, ya que no sólo hizo esta portada para Interview Magazine sino que lanzó su propia línea de maquillaje y está de estreno con su nuevo disco “Rare“.
