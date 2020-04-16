Dogtor Loki, el perro que entrega kits de curación en el hospital Maryland

View this post on Instagram

(P)update on HERO HEALING KITS: So far we have raised over 1,400 total kits, but are closer to +1,600 incomplete kits 😱 The donations keep coming in!! Needless to say, we are blown away by the kindness and generosity of people. . We will be distributing the majority of these to 4 different hospitals over the next week. AND THAT IS JUST THE BEGINNING. . Further, the hope was people would see what we are trying to do and be inspired to do the same in their respective areas, and that HAS HAPPENED! 😁😁 @jkrevitz and her fabulous momma bear Becky in Philadelphia wanted to do the same, and have already collected almost 200 #herohealingkits in a matter of days (pics of their progress above 🙌🏼). We also have inspired others to do similar projects in NJ, NC, and other parts of Maryland. . THIS was was the dream, and it is coming to fruition: not only to help frontline workers/first responders, but to inspire others to do the same in their counties and states for their respective hospitals. . Thank you again for all the love and support shown through all of this. We wanted to show our people keeping us safe some love, and because of you, we have been able to do that. 💕💕 . . If you would like to donate, the amazon wishlist link is in the bio, or DM for our Venmo. Or if you would even share our story, we would be so grateful 🙏🏼 . . If you would like to start Hero Healing Kits in your area, please reach out and I will help you in any way I can. To see our original story that started all of this, go to @dogsofcharmcity for her article "Not All Heroes Wear Capes…" . . . Also, a big thank you to all who shared our fundraiser including: @propetshots @doctordiaries @jaanuubydrneela @minidoodlebentley @rottweilermom @hi.this.is.tatum @cliveandbacon @ripleyandrue @dermguru @smittythepup @baltimorehoney @dood_itscharlie And countless others