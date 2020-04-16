Dogtor Loki, el perro que entrega kits de curación en el hospital Maryland

Un Rottweiler de 2 años es un perro de terapia muy querido en el hospital de Baltimore que visita a los pacientes varios días a la semana, pero con la pandemia por el COVID-19, ahora también reparte kits de curación a las enfermeras.
La ama de Loki es Caroline Benzel, una estudiante de segundo año en la Facultad de Medicina de la Universidad de Maryland en Baltimore, pero se dio cuenta que las enfermeras usaban mascarillas las 24 horas del día, los 7 días de la semana y debido a eso, estaban teniendo erupciones e irritación, de acuerdo con WSBT.
La dueña de Dogtor Loki necesitaba ayudar de alguna manera, así que hizo paquetes de atención y lo que ahora llama “kits de curación de héroes”. Entonces comenzó a recolectar artículos que eran fáciles de obtener como loción para manos, hidratantes de labios, chicles y té.
Caroline solicitó donaciones a través de su lista de deseos de Amazon porque hay un límite por cliente para ciertos artículos.
“Hasta ahora hemos recaudado más de mil 400 kits en total. Estamos impresionados por la amabilidad y la generosidad de las personas”, escribió la ama Loki en la página de Facebook del Rottweiler.
