Leonardo DiCaprio y Robert De Niro ofrecen un papel en su próxima película a cambio de ayuda contra el coronavirus

Leonardo DiCaprio está ofreciendo un “pequeño papel” en una película a quienes donen en una recaudación de fondos para el COVID-19. “Si alguna vez te has preguntado cómo es trabajar con el gran Martin Scorsese, ésta es tu oportunidad”, dijo el actor en un video de Instagram. Robert De Niro hizo lo mismo por su parte.
View this post on Instagram
We recently launched #AmericasFoodFund to help make sure every family in need gets access to food at this critical time. Our most vulnerable communities need our support now more than ever. That’s why we’re asking you to help us with the #AllinChallenge. If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be able to work with the great @martinscorsese_, Robert De Niro and myself, this is your chance. Robert and I are going to be starring in a new movie called Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese. We want to offer you a walk-on role, the opportunity to spend the day on the set with the three of us, and attend the premiere. To take part, please go to allinchallenge.com and donate whatever you can. 100% of your donation will go to @MealsonWheelsAmerica, @NoKidHungry and #AmericasFoodFund (@wckitchen & @feedingamerica) @officiallymcconaughey, @theellenshow and @iamjamiefoxx, will you go all in with us?
Ambos artistas protagonizarán “Killers of the Flower Moon”, una de las películas más esperadas del director Martin Scorsese y que cuenta una historia de la vida real sobre los asesinatos de indígenas en Oklahoma de los años 1920.
El ganador del papel también almorzará con las estrellas, el director y además, asistirá al estreno de la película.
Todo esto forma parte del #AllInChallenge en el cual, las estrellas del espectáculo o del deporte, subastan o donan una “experiencia única para los fanáticos” y retan a otros a hacer lo mismo.
Todas las ganancias se destinarán a organizaciones benéficas que proporcionan alimentos a familias necesitadas, que se hayan visto afectadas por la pandemia.
View this post on Instagram
If you watch @theellenshow you know that Ellen DeGeneres loves a challenge, and the #ALLInChallenge is no exception. On top of donating $1 million to the cause, Ellen is giving YOU a chance to be her co-host for a show! You and a lucky guest will get to put your comedic skills to the test as you spend the day at the Ellen DeGeneres Show studio. Entries start at $10! Click the link in our bio to see how you can go ALL IN with us in our pursuit of raising tens of millions of dollars to feed those in need!
