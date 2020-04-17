Conoce la mansión que Alex Rodríguez compró en Coral Gables y que ahora comparte con Jennifer López

En Coral Gables, una de las zonas más exclusivas de Florida, se encuentra una de las casas del exbeisbolista Alex Rodríguez, la cual él mismo diseñó con la ayuda de algunos de los arquitectos y decoradores de interiores más reconocidos de la zona.
El considerado como uno de los deportistas mejor pagados de toda la historia construyó la casa, en 2013, pensando en sus dos hijas, Natasha y Ella, quienes nacieron producto de su matrimonio con Cynthia Scurtis, de quien se separó, en 2008, en medio de rumores de infidelidad.
En marzo de 2017, A-Rod confirmó que sostenía una relación sentimental con Jennifer López, con quien, incluso, ya está comprometido.
Desde que anunciaron su noviazgo, la pareja se ha dado una que otra escapada a la casa de Coral Gables, la cual cuenta con amplios jardines y mucho espacio para el entretenimiento de los miembros más pequeños de su numerosa familia.
La mansión, construida en un terreno de 11 mil pies cuadrados y cuyo valor es de 5 millones de dólares, fue diseñada de una manera en que no se sintiera la diferencia entre el interior y el exterior de la propiedad, convirtiéndola en un lugar muy confortable.
A continuación te compartimos algunos videos y fotografías que muestran a detalle cada rincón de este espacio sumamente acogedor.
Cocina
La cocina es uno de los lugares favoritos para Alex Rodríguez, razón por la que se esmeró para que fuera la habitación interior más atractiva.
Por esa razón es muy amplia, es abierta y es de color chocolate. Cuenta con un barra con varios bancos, así como con un comedor con capacidad para diez personas.
Sala
La sala, con capacidad para ocho personas, destaca por estar compuesta de cuatros sillones de tres tonos diferentes (dos son blancos, uno gris y otro negro).
Al centro hay dos pequeñas mesas de madera colocadas sobre una alfombra de color gris.
Además de la vista al jardín, la sala cuenta con un par de obras de arte que son de las favoritas del exjugador de los New York Yankees.
Sala de cine
La casa tiene también su propia sala de cine, la cual está compuesta por una pantalla gigante, un sofá para cuatro personas, un banco para dos, así como dos sillas individuales.
Bar
El inmueble también tiene su zona de bar, la cual está conformada por una barra, una mesa para ocho personas, así como un sofá para cuatro con vista a una pantalla de televisión.
Jardín
Las áreas verdes de la mansión son las grandes protagonistas, ya que Alex Rodríguez le quiso dar mayor peso a esta zona que a la construcción misma, pues buscaba que sus hijas pasaran momentos inolvidables en ella.
Su jardín es tan grande que él y su numerosa familia pueden hacer gran cantidad de deportes.
Lo hemos visto practicando su bateo en el jardín, razón por la que sus ventanas están blindadas para que no se quiebren con los pelotazos que reciben tras un home run o un hit.
View this post on Instagram
No Opening Day. No Sunday Night Baseball. . No sell-out crowds. No seventh-inning stretch rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.” . No problem! Since we can’t go out to the ballgame right now, we had it here. . Yesterday was our Saturday Game of the Week. ⚾️ We hit, we threw, we played catch, we caught ground balls and pop flies. We laughed. We exercised. It's a reminder of how much fun you can have with people you love … with just a bat, glove and few balls. . This time off has reminded me how important it is to slow down and spend time with family. In my case, that means playing board games, embarrassing yourself at TikTok, trying to cook, and dressing up. 😀 . Yesterday was also a valuable lesson on the importance of social connection. We all need to take care of ourselves, mentally and physically, and also be respectful of the health and well-being of others. At a time when people need to stay apart, we can still find other ways to feel togetherness. . Find ways to exercise. Find ways to reduce stress. Find ways to stay in touch with those you can’t be with in person right now. Stay connected, and most importantly, stay safe!
También lo hemos visto jugando volleyball con sus hijas, con Jennifer López y con los hijos de La Diva del Bronx.
El jardín también tiene una mesa de ping pong, un golfito y un tumbling, por lo que la diversión está garantizada para todos.
View this post on Instagram
Are you so restless sitting at home that you feel like banging your head against a wall? . I feel you. We all want to get out and be ourselves again. But right now, the most important thing is for us to stay home and stay safe. . So make the most of it! Take a rubber ball instead and throw that against the wall, and improve your hand-eye coordination daily with this easy and fun drill. . First, stand about 2 to 3 feet from the wall. Throw the ball with your right hand against the wall and catch it with your left. Transfer the ball from your left hand back into your right hand and do it again. 💯 times! Then, switch hands. Throw the ball against the wall with your left hand and catch it with your right, and then transfer it to your left and repeat. Also do that 💯 times. Now take the ball and just go back and forth against the wall, first throwing it with your left hand and catching it with your right – and then throwing it back at the wall with your right hand and catching it with your left. Think you can do it without dropping the ball at all? Ready? Let’s Play Ball! . StayActive #BeAFutureGoldGlover
El jardín también cuenta con una terraza en la que colocaron una mesa con capacidad para ocho personas, así como una pequeña sala con cuatro sillones individuales y una mesa de centro.
View this post on Instagram
Today was a dream day for me. First, I’d like to thank everyone who tuned in to watch my first ARod baseball clinic. I hope you guys learned something and enjoyed it as much as I enjoyed doing it! . I mentioned this during the livestream, but do you know what Shakespeare did when he was quarantined because of the plague? He wrote King Lear. You can let this time pass you by, or you can seize it and use it to work on your swing, watch a ton of video, and make yourself a better player. Or a better anything, for that matter. . . You can also use it to spend quality time with family. We had a blast playing a little baseball in the yard with the four powerful young women in my life. . When I was their age, I couldn’t afford bats, balls ⚾️ and gloves. I was lucky to have great mentors to look out for me, and for the @bgcmiamidade giving me a place to play. . Today, it was so much fun watching them take some cuts. The only depressing part was watching Jen lock in on her swing and launch one. What can’t she do? She even hits better than I do! #ShesANatural 🔱
Por si esto fuera poco, dentro de la casa también tienen una cancha de basketball techada.
Piscina
La pisicina es, sin lugar a dudas, uno de los lugares más frecuentados de la casa, sobretodo en temporada de calor.
Es de forma rectangular y cuenta con el tamaño ideal para realizar una pool party por todo lo alto.
También cuenta con diversas camas de sol para que todos puedan broncearse.
Jacuzzi
A un costado de la piscina se colocó un pequeño, pero muy acogedor, jacuzzi.
Salón de eventos
Junto a la piscina hay una especie de salón de eventos techado, el cual está equipado con cocina, barra, así como con algunos sillones con sus respectivas mesas de centro.
View this post on Instagram
With everything going on right now, it felt good to return to a little bit of normalcy for a little to celebrate Easter! . Jen put together an amazing Egg Hunt that the kids absolutely loved and dominated. Ella with the big win too! . I hope everyone is having a safe and healthy Easter or Passover. Take a little extra time to call a loved one. Stay tough! 🙏🙌
Sigue leyendo
Conoce la mansión en la que Cristiano Ronaldo y Georgina Rodríguez pasan la cuarentena con sus hijos
Así es la casa de María León y la habitación donde hace pole dance en la Ciudad de México
Así es el apartamento donde Yanet García ejercita su voluptuosa figura
Conoce la increíble y ecológica casa de Sara Corrales en la Ciudad de México
Recibe gratis los titulares sobre tus celebridades favoritas diariamente en tu email