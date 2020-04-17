Lucy Vives posa desnuda en el desierto

A pesar de que su padre es una estrella internacional de la música, Lucy Vives se ha hecho un nombre no sólo por su belleza, sino por ser una mujer sin miedo a decir lo que piensa y a expresarse de formas no típicas.
Así lo dejó claro en su más reciente publicación en Instagram, una foto en la que la modelo de 24 años expone su cuerpo desnudo y pintado de azul, mientras ella está recostada sobre la arena en el desierto.
the cracks on the ground reminded me of roots.. and how frantically i often find myself trying not to lose track of them this is me crawling the fuck out of this country if this fascism and blatant human and ecological disregard continues for another full term • @jamesmountfordstudio
to panic is not to prevent to panic is not cautious or precautious. panic and hysteria are poisonous to us in times of fear and uncertainty. no humor, no faith, no peace, and no compassion is all i’ve witnessed when it comes to the COVID global health crisis we’re enduring. Panic has spread wider and quicker than the virus itself and we seem to be promoting it on every corner of media and commerce. • remembering the power of the mind and the psyche over our physical bodies is IMPERATIVE at a time like this. yes #washyourhands but please, WATCH YOUR MENTAL ! • pilas, la enfermedad también se atrae con la mente • estas serán las últimas fotos en blanco y negro por un rato, merecemos entrar de nuevo a el mundo en TECHNICOLOR 🌈 1. criatura, pintura, y el arte de la figura. Los Angeles, CA 2. el poder, el control .. El Aguante. New York City, NY 3. Mi Torso en algún Museo en Wisconsin circa 2016 4. Una mañanita en Madrid
• democracy is the color blue.. the color of sky and ocean.. peaceful , vast, and when need be, ferociously uneasy. i sat in silence for many days in prayer for my brothers and sisters fighting in south america.. i was angry that i had to be here, still writing essay after fucking essay for finals. itching and aching to go exercise my right as a dual citizen and stand with my people at a time of great pain, inmense solidarity and collective strength .. all in hopes of a better fucking government. Colombia, Chile, Bolivia, Venezuela.. y a todos mis paises hispanos luchando por justicia en estos momentos.. les brindo mi energía, aunque sea de lejos. les expreso mi orgullo de ser latina y de venir de gente con coraje en su corazón. vivimos en tiempos de alta corrupción, de violencia y de injusticia socioeconómica.. vivimos en países donde buena calidad de vida solo existe para algunos pocos, donde la falta de oportunidad nos limita mientras el gobierno nos engaña, nos abusa y nos da la espalda. me uno a decir pa’ fuera con todo lo que no nos une . merecemos más. merecemos que nos escuchen. 📸 @jamesmountfordstudio
Como acostumbra, Lucy escribió un contundente mensaje acompañando la imagen: “Las grietas en la tierra me recordaron las raíces … y cómo a menudo, frenéticamente me encuentro tratando de no perder su rastro”.
no north american bird identifier or avian database app could help me identify this beauty today but i forget how spoiled i am at the national aviary back in Colombia. el @aviarionacional reminded me of this buddy’s name real quick and how much fun we had playin in the mud n rain together that day. the abyssinian ground hornbill is amongst the 2 largest species of hornbills found in Africa.. they’re currently classified as a vulnerable species. known for their long n gorgeous eyelashes that are actually feathers.. n their axe-like beaks the abyssinian ground hornbills have ability to live for over 65 years… and can grow to be over 3ft tall. its puppy-like personality really blew us away and , honestly, really slayed these couture shots.. lmfao.. if we show and raise awareness about these animals as wholly present and important members of our globe, more than us and more than our fancy dresses, we might reach the right mentality it takes to protect them. • “Wildlife conservation entails the protection and preservation of the ecological integrity of all natural habitats, as well as all the wildlife that dwell within them. If we neglect to sustain them, we will subsequently diminish our planet's resources and capacity to support our very own existence.” ph: @raulhiguera locatiom: @aviarionacional dress: @angel_yanez_couture makeup: yours truly
dyke • you’re damn right i got that and a dime sack all through grade school. thick skin doesnt come easy and bullying taught me to laugh at myself… take life less seriously.. i couldnt cut off my ears cuz people didnt like them, i wasnt gonna shave my eyebrows cuz people didnt like them, and i wasnt gonna cry while everyone was laughing. i fuckin love a good joke. especially if it’s me. • machúa in my culture, both men and women are machistas. according to tradition, and many women who preach it, i am not a very good woman. i was raised to be quiet and pretty with nice table manners, so that i find a nice guy with money that'll "take care of me n our kids”. i was to eat enough to look more than healthy so men don't think im sick.. so i don't look like i'm infertile. i was raised to walk straight, la postura pecho y culo pa’fuera, to beat out any other bitch out there tryna take a man i prolly didnt want a girl has to be a mother, a wife, and a lover of the home on man’s terms. and anytime anything was said contrarily, came the quote “being a woman is a sacrifice.” it’s alright because “we’ve all made it” since the beginning, we’ve been ojects of affection and abuse. healers, givers. but never receivers. shutting the fuck up , not stirring any pots. no resistances. La Mujer Conforme. fighting is a thing of the Macho. for centuries women have repressed their realities, laughing with each other about pitty sex with their drunk husbands, n not filing for divorce for the sake of the kids, the car, the house, the money . fear. we scrutinize the women that dare live their truth. when we KNOW we’ve yearned for spiritual autonomy and how many times we’ve ignored mother nature telling us you are you are potential. you are powerful and free. • in my culture, i am too skinny, too ambitious, too selfish, too angry, n too smart to be a woman. see, if being a ‘woman’ means being nearly everything ive never been, pues sí, soy machua. machua con cojones entonces. ¿porque quién carajo quiere ser “mujer” bajo esas condiciónes • blessed being on the cover of 2 gentlemens magazines this year. in hopes that slowly we can redefine that word: Woman
