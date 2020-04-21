Enfermera embarazada contrae coronavirus y teme por la vida de sus gemelos

Tristemente, al tener que estar cumpliendo con su deber de luchar y salvar vidas de personas enfermas con coronavirus, el personal médico también está teniendo una batalla interna para evitar contagios de covid-19, algo sumamente complicado, sobretodo cuando se está en contacto directo con el virus, de forma exponencial, y cuando no se cuenta con el material adecuado para poderse proteger.
Ese es el caso de una enfermera de 26 años llamada Jasmine Jones, quien a pesar de estar embarazada de gemelos, continuó con su labor en el hospital, con la intención de ayudar a los enfermos, sin imaginarse que ella también contraería coronavirus.
View this post on Instagram
Momma’s working! The floor is very busy today but I’m officially 26 weeks with the twins. I look about 35 weeks yet I feel about 40 weeks so keep me in your prayers. This is a lot of weight to carry with my smaller frame. 🤣😊 Nevertheless enjoy your Tuesday. I pray a great week for you all. Be sure to follow @prettypractice👩🏽⚕️💉🎀 . . . . . #likeforlikes #picoftheday #prettypractice #nurseproblems #womeninmedicine #internationalwomensday #shecandoboth #medicalgoals #womenempowerment #nurse #rn #motivation #nursesrock #newnurse #newgrad #medicine #Inspiration #instanursing #nursingwear #nursingschool #nurseonduty #womensfashion #nursing #nurses #healthcare #nursebae #nursingfriendly #nursestudent #nurselife #womensupportingwomen
A través de su cuenta de Instagram, Jasmine comparte con los usuarios cómo ha sido su vida desde que fue diagnosticada con covid-19 y los temores por los que atraviesa, ya que cree que su embarazo de 31 semanas pueda verse afectado.
La enfermera narró que en el hospital donde trabaja no contaban con mucho material de protección pero sí con lo básico, guantes y mascarillas N95, y que ninguno de sus compañeros se imaginó las dimensiones que tomaría la pandemia.
View this post on Instagram
Hello, healthcare family. I hope you all are well and doing your best to combat the coronavirus pandemic as we are all at an increased risk in our various lines of work. I do apologize for my absence this past week but it is for good reason. As you all know I am a wife, mother, and nurse and proud to be in each of those roles. Come May, I will be welcoming two more babies which my family and I are completely excited about. I believe as nurse it’s important that I be honest and transparent in my current situation so I felt the need to share this information. Earlier this week I fell very ill and unfortunately I learned today that I have the coronavirus. I was under the impression I may have had the flu but Friday night my symptoms were not improving so and I wasn’t sure what was going on with me. My nursing judgment said to go the hospital so I did. I went to the ER and was tested for the flu as well as COVID-19. I was negative for the flu but today, I received a call from the local hospital and I am indeed positive for the virus. I am very devastated and concerned for my close loved ones and friends that I may have exposed but I’m hopeful that God has covered them all. Currently, I am still very ill and not able to leave home but I say all of this to say please follow your local government and CDC recommendations and stay home. As a confirmed case I can attest to the severity of this virus and it is nothing to play with. I send my love and prayers to you all. Last, I felt well was Tuesday which is this picture shown then the next photo was taken Friday while I was in the ER. Please other nurses and healthcare providers take care of yourselves. Wash your hands, use the correct PPE, and wear a mask for any patient you come in contact with. I love you all. Thank you for your prayers. ☺️ . . . . . #covid_19 #Coronavirus #prettypractice #nurseproblems #womeninmedicine #CDC #shecandoboth #medicalgoals #womenempowerment #nurse #rn #motivation #nursesrock #newnurse #newgrad #medicine #Inspiration #instanursing #nursingwear #nursingschool #nurseonduty #womensfashion #nursing #nurses #healthcare #nursebae #nursingfriendly #nursestudent #nurselife #womensupportingwomen
Jones comenzó con escalofríos y fiebres altas el pasado 18 de marzo y conforme avanzaron las horas, su cuadro empeoró, por lo que ingresó a urgencias por la noche. Ahí le hicieron la prueba y 4 días después supo que había dado positivo.
Los doctores la enviaron a casa, en donde debía aislarse durante 12 días, pero Jasmine temía haber contagiado ya a su esposo, a sus 2 hijos y a los gemelos que vienen en camino.
View this post on Instagram
Life is too precious so hold tight to the ones you love because God is going to need them back one day. Thank you all to those who watched twins gender reveal on YT. 👶🏽👶🏽If you missed it you can watch my story to get the link and see for yourself! Be sure to like and subscribe to our channel. We are “The Jones Family.”❤️ . . . . . #family #likeforlikes #moment #familyportraits #couple #couplegoals #blackcouples #love #twinmom #positivevibes #familytime #thejones #youtube #familychannel #goals #positivevibes #christmas #picture #photooftheday #picoftheday #photography #portraitphotography #photoshoot #familyfirst #familyiseverything #familyfun #familylife #momlife #mom #momblogger #twins
Pasado ese tiempo, Jasmine se sintió un poco mejor y solo presentaba poca dificultad para respirar. Al hacerle una segunda prueba de coronavirus, volvió a dar positivo, por lo que debe continuar aislada en casa, con el temor de que su embarazo pueda tener alguna complicación.
“Sí, me siento mejor. Pero no puedo decir con confianza de que los bebés y yo saldremos bien de todo esto. En este punto estoy rezando por un milagro. Solo espero que todo esto cambie y que con mi historia las personas empiecen a tomar el virus más en serio”, escribió esta enfermera en Instagram.
Recibe gratis las noticias más importantes y más leídas diariamente en tu email