Enfermera embarazada contrae coronavirus y teme por la vida de sus gemelos

Momma's working! The floor is very busy today but I'm officially 26 weeks with the twins. I look about 35 weeks yet I feel about 40 weeks so keep me in your prayers. This is a lot of weight to carry with my smaller frame. 🤣😊 Nevertheless enjoy your Tuesday. I pray a great week for you all. Be sure to follow @prettypractice👩🏽‍⚕️💉🎀