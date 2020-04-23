Lucy Vives ofrece a sus fans sensuales imágenes que la muestran topless y en bikini

En su papel de activista, Lucy Vives es conocida por dar a conocer mensajes extensos con su postura hacia la censura y la ecología; en esta ocasión, la modelo compartió con sus fans varias fotos que la muestran posando sensualmente, tanto en topless como en bikini.
View this post on Instagram
happy earth day 🌍 • proud to have pledged so long ago to dedicate my journey, my soul and my energy’s purpose to serve this planet. by bringing consciousness on how connected we truly are to the land we’ve ravaged, commodified and raped. making it known how our natural state and true self is, in fact, much like that of all earth’s creatures, not superior. “we are the trash” is a slogan i carried during the global eco protest of 2019 and this pandemic has made that crystal clear. rivers in venice are clear again, dolphins are enjoying freedom swims in the Rodadero Bay in my town in Santa Marta and even China’s atmosphere has cleared out enough to make the Himalayas visible again. as an islander , my concern for the earth and the ocean isn’t really a choice. it is an obligation as someone who has noticed in her short lifetime, feet of receding shore lines causing the disappearance of loved beaches , increasingly HOT oceans that have bleached and killed the reefs that once thrived there.. and worst of all, the ignorance of our people to notice and to care. • thanks to my brilliant quarentine partner, we’re currently learning about the propagation of Coral in tanks, researching new and efficient ways of replenishing, reviving and replanting the reef gardens around the world; starting locally and striving globally , theres so much to do, and we might not be too late. • comment more beautiful side effects that You’ve seen our temporary absense cause earth ✨🤍
La hija del cantante Carlos Vives celebró así el Día de la Tierra; parte del mensaje que escribió fue: “Feliz Día de la Tierra 🌍 • Orgullosa de haber prometido hace tanto tiempo dedicar mi viaje, mi alma y el propósito de mi energía para salvar este planeta”.
Asimismo, Lucy informó a sus seguidores que durante la cuarentena se encuentra haciendo planes para llevar a cabo otros proyectos a favor de la ecología, además de investigar cómo reponer y reactivar jardines.
View this post on Instagram
hummingbird • some days i wake up with the heart of a hummingbird.. beating soso fast that I , myself, have to get up and move. at times i dont believe it’s even really my heart that i feel in my chest.. or that it’s just one.. since i was a little girl , i’ve felt cries of agony and anxiety echoing across oceans and mountain ranges, i felt the racing heart of fear and dispair as our home crumbled around us from ignorance and injustice. call it the guilt of my privilege, the calling of my faith, or simply the synchronicity of our being… as community .. as kin with the blood of the earth running through all that is life.. all that is Us… but I have a responsability to this feeling and i want to strive to be a servant of mother earth .. i believe it is my rightful place @karmagawa and @badboi are live at @artbasel today at 6pm … introducing me to a world of active change and consciousness, they reminded me that we are all needed to make a difference and that there still is hope to heal ! whoever you are, wherever you are and in whatever you do.. you can choose to be part of the solution 📸 @badboi Positano, Italia, 2018
