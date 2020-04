5 autos clásicos de Dodge que valen como inversión

View this post on Instagram

The first Charger was a show car in 1964. A 1965 Charger II concept car had a remarkable resemblance to the 1966 production version. The Dodge Charger was introduced as a two-door fastback with four bucket seat interior. The intermediate-sized Charger shared components with the Coronet that also used the Chrysler B platform. The base engine was a 318 cu in (5.2 L) V8 with a three speed manual. Larger and more powerful engines were also available. Designed by Carl "CAM" Cameron, the Charger introduced a fastback roofline and pot-metal "electric shaver" grille, complete with fully rotating headlights, a feature not seen on a Chrysler product since the 1942 DeSoto. In the rear the fastback design ended over a full-width six-lamp taillight with chromed "CHARGER" lettering.