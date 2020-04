Conoce el imponente apartamento que comparte Gianlucca Vacchi con su sexy novia en Miami

View this post on Instagram

Today, when we think about our future, it may be hard to see when we will be out of all of this and what will happen to our life then. We have to be calm and work on ourselves to be a better person when everything is over. Remember that life has its balance and when something bad happens, something greater will come after. Don’t stop being positive, everything will be ok soon. God bless you! 🙏🏼 #gvlifestyle