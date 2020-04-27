Una latina impulsa el “Reto de los Guantes” para mantener limpios los espacios públicos de Miami en época de coronavirus

View this post on Instagram

How many gloves can you spot (pick up) in your neighborhood? 🧤 • Disposable gloves are swarming our streets, parking lots and soon water ways! Please if you're using gloves, dispose of them correctly! No one should be picking up after you! 🚯 • ⚠️ Don't try this at home unless you're wearing protective gear! And always ALWAYS wash your hands and disinfect everything. (I put bleach in the bag before counting the gloves) 🧼 • Awesome shirt 👕 from @offthehookflorida 🐢