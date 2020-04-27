Una latina impulsa el “Reto de los Guantes” para mantener limpios los espacios públicos de Miami en época de coronavirus

Con el inicio de la crisis del coronavirus, muchas personas empezaron a usar mascarillas y guantes como medida de prevención a esta enfermedad. Ahora, un grupo de Miami Beach está recurriendo a las redes sociales para luchar contra la basura que genera estos equipos de protección personal.
Incluso antes de que los gobiernos de los condados y ciudades ordenaran el uso de una mascarilla cuando salían a lugares públicos, muchos empezaron a comprar guantes de látex.
View this post on Instagram
How many gloves can you spot (pick up) in your neighborhood? 🧤 • Disposable gloves are swarming our streets, parking lots and soon water ways! Please if you’re using gloves, dispose of them correctly! No one should be picking up after you! 🚯 • ⚠️ Don’t try this at home unless you’re wearing protective gear! And always ALWAYS wash your hands and disinfect everything. (I put bleach in the bag before counting the gloves) 🧼 • Awesome shirt 👕 from @offthehookflorida 🐢 #cleanthisbeachup #cleanthisbeachupmiami #streetcleanup #streetworkout #plogging #beachcleanup #cleanwaterforall #dontlitter #sustainableliving #thinktwice #coronavirus #covidtrash #stoplittering #plasticfreeforthesea #breakfreefromplastic #theglovechallenge #latexgloves #savetheturtles #saynotoplastic #washyourhands #balloonsblow #miamibeachlife #miamidade #lovewhereyoulive #educateyourself #pachamama #loveyourmother #noplanetb
El uso de equipo de protección personal se hizo bastante evidente en todo el sur de la Florida. Tanto es así que, de hecho, una organización local se convención de que necesitaban llamar la atención sobre el tema para frenarlo.
Mariajose Algarra es miembro de “Clean This Beach Up”, un grupo de defensa del medio ambiente que dedica la mayor parte de su tiempo a limpiar Miami Beach. Con el cierre de las playas locales debido al COVID-19, la organización ha convertido su misión en conciencia sobre el descarte de guantes en todo el sur de la Florida.
View this post on Instagram
Hello everyone! We hope everyone is staying safe and healthy! 🙏🏼 A week ago along with our friends from @eco.codes we decided to start #TheGloveChallenge 🧤 not only to track littered gloves but also as a way of creating awareness and educating others! 🚯 #stoplittering • As of today we have tracked a total of 490 pairs of gloves from pictures sent by amazing people like YOU! 🆘 (Remember if you’re going to pick them up protect yourself, use a picker or protective gloves.) • Join the challenge! If you see a glove snap a shot 📸 tag us on your stories or posts!! And help us spread the word! THIS IS NOT OKAY!! 👀 • For many “they are just gloves” for our wildlife they look like food! #savetheturtles 🐢 use latex gloves only if you have to and dispose of them correctly 🙏🏼 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #theglovechallenge #themaskchallenge #cleanthisbeachup #cleanthisbeachupmiami #coronavid19 #covid19 #pandemic2020 #beachfinds #cleanwaterforall #beachcleanup #cleanbeaches #latexgloves #stoplittering #plastickills #plasticpollution #breakfreefromplastic #planetorplastic #weareallinthistogether #quarantined #stayhomechallenge #dontpanic #saveouroceans #getwasted #climatechange #dontbelazy #trashcan
“Decidí que estamos en cuarentena, pero aún necesitamos encontrar cosas que hacer para inspira a la gente y educar”, comentó Algarra.
Cuando el “Reto de los Guantes” empezó a viralizarse, muchos compartieron cientos de fotos en las redes sociales.
“Ha sido una locura, la respuesta que recibimos de la gente. Hemos recibido más de 800 fotos y contamos 1,500 guantes en total”, remarcó.
View this post on Instagram
Recap to our third and last cleanup of the month at South Pointe Park with our friends from @eco.codes 62 volunteers, 251 lbs💙🌊 • Thank you @weshanti for another beautiful Sunset yoga at the park 🧘🏻♀️💚 • We urge our community to make a change and inspire one another to do better. 🙏🏼 3 cleanups this month at south pointe, 276 volunteers, 816 lbs of trash from the same spot. 😩😭 Protect what you love! Keep our city clean! Party sustainability! ✊🏼 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #beachcleanup #cleanthisbeachup #cleanthisbeachupmiami #educateyourself #inspireothers #stopplasticpollution #noexcuseforsingleuse #environmentaleducation #cleanoceans #plasticfreemb #oceanvibes #cleanbeaches #plasticisnotfantastic #miamibeachlife #miamibeachflorida #beachyoga #yogisofinsta #mindfulnesspractice
Han encontrado guantes en estacionamientos, calles y drenajes en Miami Beach. Algo que también pasa en otras ciudades como Kendall, Homestead o Doral, en el condado de Miami-Dade.
