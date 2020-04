Doctora con 8 meses de embarazo continúa trabajo en hospital de Illinois para ayudar a personas con coronavirus

View this post on Instagram

33 weeks today, and celebrating my first pregnancy gowned up, sweating, and with a tight N95 cutting into my face. Pregnant mommas on the frontline post pictures to celebrate their pregnancy the only way we can right now. We don’t post pictures of ourselves to brag about working while pregnant. We don’t post to be proud. We post to remember our pregnancy, our experience, our time with our little ones. We post these pictures to find laughter in chaos, to celebrate in the midst of anxiety and fear. Thankful I serve a consistent, faithful, loving Father who helps calm my mind in the middle of these uncertain times. Celebrating 33 weeks with my colleagues and my patients , and finding joy in the middle of fear 💫