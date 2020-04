Te llevamos a conocer la casa de Rosie, la hermana de Jenni Rivera, en Long Beach, California

View this post on Instagram

Sometimes I get a little competitive 🤷‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ 😂 I took it to far and apologized to my kids. It became a learning moment for all. Using this time to BE with my kids… no role playing, no pretending at home or anywhere else after this emotional and mental cleaning time. Being and recognizing them is the way to show our children love in this holy time of quarantine. #momlife #stayathome #love #kids #fail