La modelo australiana disfruta de su segundo embarazo
En bikini, Sarah Kohan presume sus curvas y su bronceado, extrañando Tonga
Javier Hernández
Foto: Arnoldo Robert / Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Durante la cuarentena, Sarah Kohan no deja de extrañar los días en los que podía ir a la playa y posar con sexys bikinis; así lo dio a conocer una vez más, en una foto que la muestra en la isla de Tonga, uno de sus lugares favoritos.

Junto a la imagen, la esposa del futbolista Javier “Chicharito” Hernández escribió: “Archivos de Tonga. Este será mi segundo año sin ir, y lo extraño tanto!! Necesito algunas recomendaciones de ejercicios seguros durante el embarazo…”

La bella modelo australiana también comentó que, a diferencia de cuando esperaba a su bebé Noah, ahora se encuentra con energía: “…No me siento tan mal como cuando esperaba a Noah, y quiero estar activa…de otra forma la recuperación de dos embarazos, uno detrás de otro, definitivamente no será divertida 😅”.

