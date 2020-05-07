Becky G vuelve a mostrarse sensual, ahora con leggings deportivos rojos que acentúan su figura

Becky G ha regresado a posar muy sensual en su cuenta de Instagram, ahora luciendo top y leggings deportivos de color rojo intenso, en dos fotos que llevan ya más de 214 mil likes.
La reguetonera lució su espectacular figura, acompañando las imágenes con el mensaje: “Me gusta usar ropa de ejercicio combinable, aun cuando no haya hecho ejercicio…… 🙃🤷🏻♀️”.
View this post on Instagram
This song stands for a lot of things that are meaningful to me, but especially now, it stands for hope. I hope it can mean something for you too. 🤍 #TheyAintReady out now! I’ll be on the YouTube video page chatting with you guys before the premiere tomorrow at 9am PT. 🥰 Link in bio! Merch link in my story ❤️ All proceeds will benefit LA Students Most In Need @calfund
View this post on Instagram
TBT ❤️
El más reciente sencillo de Becky G se titula “Muchacha”, y es una colaboración con Gente de Zona. El video del tema se estrenó hace dos semanas, y lleva ya más de siete millones de reproducciones en YouTube.
