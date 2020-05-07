Becky G vuelve a mostrarse sensual, ahora con leggings deportivos rojos que acentúan su figura

A pesar de ello, la cantante afirma que no siempre hace ejercicio
Becky G vuelve a mostrarse sensual, ahora con leggings deportivos rojos que acentúan su figura
Becky G
Foto: Bryan Steffy / Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Becky G ha regresado a posar muy sensual en su cuenta de Instagram, ahora luciendo top y leggings deportivos de color rojo intenso, en dos fotos que llevan ya más de 214 mil likes.

La reguetonera lució su espectacular figura, acompañando las imágenes con el mensaje: “Me gusta usar ropa de ejercicio combinable, aun cuando no haya hecho ejercicio…… 🙃🤷🏻‍♀️”.

El más reciente sencillo de Becky G se titula “Muchacha”, y es una colaboración con Gente de Zona. El video del tema se estrenó hace dos semanas, y lleva ya más de siete millones de reproducciones en YouTube.

