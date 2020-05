Hacer videollamadas en ropa interior: 5 cosas que hemos aprendido de Lindsey Vonn en esta cuarentena

View this post on Instagram

We are all adapting to this new way of living. We don’t know how long it will last, but what I do know is that we are all going through it together, and we will overcome it together! I admit I’m running out of ways at home to stay fit and motivated but knowing we are all struggling helps me stay positive. Missing my friends, family and fans and I can’t wait to see everyone again soon. Until that day comes, let’s encourage each other and inspire each other. Tag something that keeps you active or positive during your this time with #throughthistogether Spread positivity 🙏🏻❤️ lots of love – GERMLESS love 😘