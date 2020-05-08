Kim Kardashian conmociona las redes con esta foto de su madre, Kris Jenner, en un diminuto bikini amarillo

Ahora queda claro de dónde salió la belleza del clan Kardashian-Jenner
Kris Jenner y Kim Kardashian.
Foto: Christopher Polk / Mezcalent
Por: Pilar del Castillo

El día de las madres se acerca y por ello las famosas también han sacado los mejores recuerdos de sus respectivas progenitoras y por supuesto que Kim Kardashian no podría quedarse atrás.

Por esa razón la socialité ha compartido en su cuenta personal de Instagram una increíble postal de Kris Jenner, la matriarca de su clan, de varios años antes, donde ella lucía un diminuto bikini amarillo.

En la misma publicación comparte el fantástico regalo que le dará a su madre en este día especial: la cámara que se usó en los 70’s para tomar las fotos de su boda con Robert Kardashian, el padre de Kim, Khloé y Kourtney.

Además, la esposa de Kanye West armó un álbum con muchas de las imágenes de ese especial momento, y asegura que no puede esperar a dárselo a su madre.

