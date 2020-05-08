Kim Kardashian conmociona las redes con esta foto de su madre, Kris Jenner, en un diminuto bikini amarillo

El día de las madres se acerca y por ello las famosas también han sacado los mejores recuerdos de sus respectivas progenitoras y por supuesto que Kim Kardashian no podría quedarse atrás.
Por esa razón la socialité ha compartido en su cuenta personal de Instagram una increíble postal de Kris Jenner, la matriarca de su clan, de varios años antes, donde ella lucía un diminuto bikini amarillo.
View this post on Instagram
This is an early Mother’s Day post for my mom! The best mom in the entire world! I couldn’t wait to give her her gift! I live for sentimental gifts and was so excited when I found the wedding photographer Alfred Garcia who shot her and my dads wedding back in 1978. I purchased the camera he used on their wedding day and the photos and made an album for her. She never had those photos so to see them brought out so many happy tears! Happy Mother’s Day mom I love you beyond! And the first pic I posted of you in the bikini after you gave birth to Rob is MAJOR GOALS!!! Always in everything you do!!!!!
En la misma publicación comparte el fantástico regalo que le dará a su madre en este día especial: la cámara que se usó en los 70’s para tomar las fotos de su boda con Robert Kardashian, el padre de Kim, Khloé y Kourtney.
Además, la esposa de Kanye West armó un álbum con muchas de las imágenes de ese especial momento, y asegura que no puede esperar a dárselo a su madre.
Recibe gratis los titulares sobre tus celebridades favoritas diariamente en tu email