Tiene apenas 20 años y también es una reconocida influencer y modelo
Conoce a Mikayla Demaiter, la jugadora de Hockey más sexy del mundo
El hockey sobre hielo femenil es muy popular en Estados Unidos y Canadá.
Foto: Linnea Rhebor / Getty Images

Como muchos hombres y mujeres en Canadá, Mikayla Demaiter es una gran aficionada al hockey sobre hielo y no solo eso, sino que también lo practicaba. Demaiter jugó como portera con las Bluewater Hawks de la Provincial Women’s Hockey League y gracias a su espectacular físico, fue considerada la jugadora de hockey más sexy del mundo.

Mikayla tiene apenas 20 años y es una reconocida influencer y modelo. Hace un año anunció su retiro de las canchas para dedicarse de lleno al modelaje. A continuación te dejamos con sus mejores fotografías para que la puedas conocer mejor.

in desperate need of some sunglasses :’)

leaving quarantine as a brunette…

this picture screams great personality

I ain’t tryna sound cocky but it is jr hockey

