Conoce a Mikayla Demaiter, la jugadora de Hockey más sexy del mundo

Como muchos hombres y mujeres en Canadá, Mikayla Demaiter es una gran aficionada al hockey sobre hielo y no solo eso, sino que también lo practicaba. Demaiter jugó como portera con las Bluewater Hawks de la Provincial Women’s Hockey League y gracias a su espectacular físico, fue considerada la jugadora de hockey más sexy del mundo.
Mikayla tiene apenas 20 años y es una reconocida influencer y modelo. Hace un año anunció su retiro de las canchas para dedicarse de lleno al modelaje. A continuación te dejamos con sus mejores fotografías para que la puedas conocer mejor.
Dear Hockey, It is time to say goodbye. It is time to turn the page and move to the next chapter of my life, for the first time you will not be my number one focus. I want to thank you for the places we’ve gone together. I also want to thank you for all the friends you have made me. My family sends their best as well. I know they will definitely miss seeing us together. I am excited for the future because everything you have taught me will allow me to succeed. There will still be early mornings, new adventures and new friends, and I hope that I embrace them with the same love and passion I did for you. Thanks again for everything.
