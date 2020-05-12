El nuevo cuerpo de Mia Khalifa: abdomen marcado y voluptuosos atributos

Mia Khalifa dejó la industria del cine para adultos y entró a un nuevo estilo de vida. Su cuerpo es fiel testimonio.
La transformación de la figura de la estrella de origen libanés es cada día más evidente y su más reciente publicación en Instagram no deja lugar a dudas.
Con un abdomen marcado y más esbelta, la ex actriz porno goza del producto de su gran régimen de ejercicios.
I just want to say thank you to my virtual personal trainer across the country, @lucaspaul ☺️ He’s given me the confidence to feel like my rinky dinky little home gym (panic purchased on amazon the day LA closed gyms) can give me the same ass-kicking results my daily 2-3 megaformer, versaclimber, and weight training workouts used to. He gets so creative with my limited equipment- and found a way to give me a full body lagree workout using just a band and discs 💕🥺 (He can also teach your dog sign language)
Hace no mucho tiempo, Mia era famosa por su voluptuoso cuerpo e irreverencia. Aunque ahora luce más estilizada, sigue siendo bella y acumulando fans por todo el mundo.
There’s a difference between editing and color correcting. I always ask for my rolls and stretch marks and imperfections to be left in, and to just have the color enhanced overall. Women need to stop posting photos edited and FaceTuned within an inch of their lives, you’re unrecognizable and unrealistic. (Photo by @thejennaleexx touched up by @blaisejoseph_ )
