El nuevo cuerpo de Mia Khalifa: abdomen marcado y voluptuosos atributos

Mira el antes y después de la ex estrella de cine para adultos
Por: Redacción

Mia Khalifa dejó la industria del cine para adultos y entró a un nuevo estilo de vida. Su cuerpo es fiel testimonio.

La transformación de la figura de la estrella de origen libanés es cada día más evidente y su más reciente publicación en Instagram no deja lugar a dudas.

Con un abdomen marcado y más esbelta, la ex actriz porno goza del producto de su gran régimen de ejercicios.

Hace no mucho tiempo, Mia era famosa por su voluptuoso cuerpo e irreverencia. Aunque ahora luce más estilizada, sigue siendo bella y acumulando fans por todo el mundo.

*white girl influencer voice* “take me baaaaaack”

