Conoce a Kahili Blundell, la sensual octagon girl del UFC que te dejará con la boca abierta

I'm feeling a little sad today it's the first Aussie UFC card I haven't worked in 6 years 😭 #ufcadelaide. Missing the crew and all the fans. I'll be back ringside for UFC234 #WHITTAKERVSGASTELUM #ufcaustralia #ufc #aussieoctagongirl #bringiton #postpartumcomeback #lovemyjob