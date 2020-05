5 autos deportivos con la suspensión más baja del mercado

View this post on Instagram

The Ford GT 2017 is a remarkable car, not just for what it does but also for what it is. With 647 hp at 6,250 rpm and 550 lb-ft of torque at 5,900 rpm, the Ford GT has more power than a Ferrari 488 and more torque than a McLaren 675LT and they are both powered by V8's. Ford calls the GT "a race car for the road," and for once that's not marketing hype. The GT was born from a fierce desire among a small cadre of enthusiasts in Dearborn to race a car at Le Mans in 2016, and "hopefully" celebrate the 50th anniversary of Ford's epic 1-2-3 finish in the legendry 24 Hour race with another victory over Ferrari, although this time in the GTE class for production cars. The original plan, codenamed Project Silver, was to race a Mustang.