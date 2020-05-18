En su cuarto, Lucy Vives toca el piano desnuda

Si algo ha caracterizado la carrera de la modelo Lucy Vives es que siempre está rodeada de polémica, lo cual puede verse en las fotos que publica en Instagram, en las que muestra su cuerpo para llamar la atención hacia problemas que le preocupan.
View this post on Instagram
happy earth day 🌍 • proud to have pledged so long ago to dedicate my journey, my soul and my energy’s purpose to serve this planet. by bringing consciousness on how connected we truly are to the land we’ve ravaged, commodified and raped. making it known how our natural state and true self is, in fact, much like that of all earth’s creatures, not superior. “we are the trash” is a slogan i carried during the global eco protest of 2019 and this pandemic has made that crystal clear. rivers in venice are clear again, dolphins are enjoying freedom swims in the Rodadero Bay in my town in Santa Marta and even China’s atmosphere has cleared out enough to make the Himalayas visible again. as an islander , my concern for the earth and the ocean isn’t really a choice. it is an obligation as someone who has noticed in her short lifetime, feet of receding shore lines causing the disappearance of loved beaches , increasingly HOT oceans that have bleached and killed the reefs that once thrived there.. and worst of all, the ignorance of our people to notice and to care. • thanks to my brilliant quarentine partner, we’re currently learning about the propagation of Coral in tanks, researching new and efficient ways of replenishing, reviving and replanting the reef gardens around the world; starting locally and striving globally , theres so much to do, and we might not be too late. • comment more beautiful side effects that You’ve seen our temporary absense cause earth ✨🤍
View this post on Instagram
the cracks on the ground reminded me of roots.. and how frantically i often find myself trying not to lose track of them this is me crawling the fuck out of this country if this fascism and blatant human and ecological disregard continues for another full term • @jamesmountfordstudio
Ahora, la hija del cantante Carlos Vives lució muy sensual en dos fotografías en las que aparece en su cuarto: en una usa ropa interior, mientras que en la otra -en blanco y negro- se muestra sentada en la cama, desnuda y tocando el piano.
View this post on Instagram
.01 always peeping • lately i’ve had countless nights of dreams that feel like nightmares, riddled with people, moments and emotions from my past. i twist and turn , the sun comes up, and all those memories linger. there is something greater that i know. i hear a loud cry from our people, our brothers and sisters, i feel agony and suffering coming from every direction. i feel compelled to act, and some days im glad i dont hide or numb the pain i feel from the world around me. evidence of police brutality and news of those murderers getting off easy while a whole audience of ignorant justifiers defend their atrocities. every damn day. injustice and injustice and more injustice . between #runwithmaud #breonnataylor #noalcódigocivil , the U.S , including Puerto Rico, are seeing and living the very scary consequences of having untrained , insane, uneducated and even sadistic authoritative figures. we cannot tollerate this any longer. we cannot live like this any longer, and ill put my life on the fight for this all to end. i have so much of this to unpack with you all, so many important conversations that i’m ready to have as ive spent the last 6 years studying, researching and preparing myself to talk about these important subjects . from philosophy, to politics to spirituality, and beyond We (yes even on social media) Are OBLIGATED to Train, to Study and thus to RESPECT the positions or titles we wish to hold by approaching them with humility! this way, we Respect the greats that did learn, did train , did live and did respect their craft in order to protect its value. to falsely certify myself with a title i dont posess is disrespectful to experts everywhere and the many institutions (cultural and spiritual) in place that make sure matters are taken seriously• i’m currently starting Marine Biology this summer but will be posting a live twice a week! I want y’all to be available, so COMMENT BELOW : WHAT TWO DAYS OF THE WEEK DO YOU WANT TO HEAR ME BLABER?? itll be up on youtube!!! and hopefully spotify 🤍✨ ugh finally. loved our #facetime 📷 @soyfelipevilla first #facetimephotoshoot but hey, lets make it a thing. hit me up fam, let’s shoot🤍
Lucy acompañó las imágenes con un largo texto, en el que expresó las preocupaciones que la acechan por las noches, y que le han provocado pesadillas: “Últimamente he tenido innumerables noches de sueños que parecen pesadillas…hay algo más grande de lo que sé. Oigo un llanto fuerte de nuestra gente, nuestros hermanos y hermanas, siento agonía y sufrimiento llegando de todas direcciones…evidencia de brutalidad policíaca y noticias de esos asesinos con una salida fácil, mientras todo un público de justificadores ignorantes defienden sus atrocidades. Cada maldito día”.
View this post on Instagram
to panic is not to prevent to panic is not cautious or precautious. panic and hysteria are poisonous to us in times of fear and uncertainty. no humor, no faith, no peace, and no compassion is all i’ve witnessed when it comes to the COVID global health crisis we’re enduring. Panic has spread wider and quicker than the virus itself and we seem to be promoting it on every corner of media and commerce. • remembering the power of the mind and the psyche over our physical bodies is IMPERATIVE at a time like this. yes #washyourhands but please, WATCH YOUR MENTAL ! • pilas, la enfermedad también se atrae con la mente • estas serán las últimas fotos en blanco y negro por un rato, merecemos entrar de nuevo a el mundo en TECHNICOLOR 🌈 1. criatura, pintura, y el arte de la figura. Los Angeles, CA 2. el poder, el control .. El Aguante. New York City, NY 3. Mi Torso en algún Museo en Wisconsin circa 2016 4. Una mañanita en Madrid
View this post on Instagram
me n this spectacled owl servin you LoOkS this tuesday.. cuz the truth is that spooky season is all year round when you’re a shadow monster… or if you have an owl like this • respect the iPhone flash used to light this• . gracias a el Aviario Nacional en Cartagena Colombia por ser un santuario para tantas especies de aves hermosas y varias en peligro de extinción… y muchos muy play que les encantó posarles muy sexy a @raulhiguera 📷• rauly, wherever you are, i love and miss you. • ph: @raulhiguera styling: @angel_yanez_couture hair /makeup : me and the rain. location: @aviarionacional
Entre globos, Cassandra Sánchez Navarro abre su saco y deja ver que no trae ropa interior
En traje de baño y recostada en un sofá, la hija de Joan Sebastian descansa en su casa
Cecilia Galliano se baja el vestido más allá de la cintura para presumir su tatuaje
Recibe gratis los titulares sobre tus celebridades favoritas diariamente en tu email