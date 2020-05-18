Jen Selter, la modelo con el derrière más impactante de Instagram, practica yoga en tanga

Jen Selter es conocida como la modelo con el trasero más impactante de las redes sociales. 12.8 millones de seguidores dan cuenta de ello.
Esta semana la espigada joven compartió con sus fans un video que los dejó con la boca abierta. Y es que hace yoga con una amiga en bikini.
No queda duda de que el trabajo físico ha rendido grandes resultados en el cuerpo de Jen Selter.
Sus fotos en leggins y en bikini han generado miles de “Me Gusta” y comentarios picosos. Incluso da consejos sobre cómo reafirmar los glúteos.
There is no question this is one of the craziest times of our lives. It almost feels as if the world has come to a pause and our heads are rattled with fear and so many emotions. Empowering one another, staying strong and maintaining a clear and positive mindset together is so important and all we can do right now! On that note.. WHO IS READY FOR A COMPLIMENTARY LIVE STREAMING WORKOUT WITH ME?! Ladies, join my private Facebook group (That is where this workout will take place ( LINK IN MY BIO ) Comment below where you are from and TAG your bestie in the comments below to also join us : ) We are all in the same situation, staying home to reduce the risk of being exposed or spreading Corona. I know it makes it harder to stay healthy both mentally and physically. I’m all about a good home workout and I know so many of you are! As I’ve said for years- no gym, no problem!! I think this will be really fun to host a live workout class that we can all do at the same time followed by a chat answering some questions! I love you all so much! Stay active, Stay busy, and please stay safe! Sending everyone a virtual hug who is reading this!! I will do the best I can to motivate, inspire, share my tips, and healthy recipes with you <3
