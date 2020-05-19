5 futuros autos por los que vale la pena esperar

El futuro de la industria automotriz parece muy prometedor y lleno de muchos diseños nuevos y sorprendente tecnología.
Ya en este 2020 hubo muchas sorpresas y avances impresionantes y novedosos en super-deportivos, sedanes y SUV por igual, pero los próximos meses prometen ser aún más emocionantes.
Sin duda en los próximos años vendrán autos con diseños nuevo, estilos que no se habían visto, motores innovadores y muy alta tecnología. Todos los estilos tendrán grandes avances, pero siempre hay modelos que se esperan con más ansias, modelos que ilusionan más y por eso aquí te decimos cinco de los autos futuros por los que vale la pena esperar.
Lamborghini Sedan
Primero fue la SUV Urus y un sedán todavía parece estar dentro de las posibilidades. Tal vehículo podría compartir la plataforma modular con el Porsche Panamera y el Audi A7, al igual que el Urus se monta en los mismos huesos que el Cayenne y el Q8.
Sin embargo este es solo un rumor que esperemos sea realidad y así poder ver el modelo en las calles.
Cadillac Celestiq
Cadillac Celestiq totalmente eléctrico. Originalmente programado para debutar como un concepto, pero el COVID-19 cancelo los planes de presentación, este sedán de retroceso presentaría un estilo similar al crossover Lyriq, con baterías de iones de litio Ultium de GM.
Infiniti Qs Inspiration
Este modelo fue presentado en el Salón del Automóvil de Shanghái de 2019. El Infiniti Qs Inspiration presenta un sedán totalmente eléctrico, alto y de estilo elegante, así como un nuevo lenguaje de estilo para la marca Infiniti.
Mazda Sports Car
Después del RX-8 a salido el rumor de un nuevo modelo llamado RX-9 con un motor turbocharged de seis cilindros en línea, junto con tracción trasera. Este modelo podría ser un gran éxito para la marca japonesa.
Maserati Alfieri
Maserati ha prometido un sucesor del GranTurismo y hay buenas razones para creer que Alfieri finalmente llegará en los próximos años como el sucesor esperado. Pero la esperada revelación se retrasó debido a la crisis de COVID-19.
