5 futuros autos por los que vale la pena esperar

There are rumours about the new so-called Nissan “400Z” (the car in the second slide), the new Z-chassis named after its expected number of horsepower it will get (the 3.0t VR30DDTT V6 from the Infiniti Q50 and Q60 makes 400hp). Maybe it will get a Mercedes AMG engine instead (if they do that, maybe they should call it the 475Z). There’s another rumour that a few concept cars will go into production (what you see in the first slide is the Infiniti Qs Inspiration concept). Yes, the Qs Inspiration is electric, but Infiniti said they might add a V8 option to it (more likely the 5.6L VK56DE V8 from the Nissan Armada and Infiniti QX80). So why not put a NISMO version of the VK56DE engine that @z1motorsports came up with (like the one in the third slide), or maybe a newer engine. What do you guys think? – #jdm #nissan #infiniti #nissan400z #400z #infinitiqsinspiration #qsinspiration #v6 #v8 #nismo #vr30ddtt #vk56de #conceptcar