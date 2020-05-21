Kim Kardashian promueve con sus curvas los nuevos Skims frescos y con transparencias

Kim Kardashian posa con actitud indiferente ante la cámara, y aunque parece que toda su atención la mantiene centrada en su teléfono, sus fans pueden apreciar el bodysuit nude de su nueva colección con SKIMS.
El diseño pertenece a su colección “Summer Mesh”. La ropa interior posee un diseño fresco para la temporada de calor y además está cargado de transparencias, las cuales se pueden apreciar en el pecho de Kim Kardashian en la imagen,
Hace unas horas Kim también posó con los Summer Mesh en color blanco.
View this post on Instagram
JUST DROPPED: Summer Mesh — a collection of breathable, ultra-soft mesh styles designed to stretch and cling to your body while offering a light, barely-there feel. Available now 5 colors and in sizes XXS – 4X exclusively at SKIMS.COM. Shop now and enjoy free shipping on domestic orders over $75.
View this post on Instagram
The Summer Mesh Scoop Bralette is a lightweight, versatile addition to your wardrobe. Available in 5 colors and in sizes XXS – 4X TOMORROW, Thursday May 21 at 9AM PST / 12PM EST in 5 colors and in sizes XXS – 4X. Join the waitlist now at SKIMS.COM to receive early access to shop. Self portrait by @katerinajebb at home in Paris
Con estos “Summer Mesh” Kim se ha propuesto que incluso los tonos más oscuros sobresalgan por sus transparencias y se vuelvan casi una media sobre la piel, esto es lo que permite que la piel se mantenga fresca pese a llevar sopa interior de cortes largos y entallados.
View this post on Instagram
LAUNCHING TOMORROW: SKIMS Summer Mesh — a collection of airy, breathable and feather-light mesh styles made for summer. Shop tomorrow, Thursday May 21 at 9AM PST / 12PM EST at SKIMS.COM and join the waitlist now to receive early access to shop. Self portrait by @katerinajebb at home in Paris
Recibe gratis los titulares sobre tus celebridades favoritas diariamente en tu email