Kim Kardashian promueve con sus curvas los nuevos Skims frescos y con transparencias

Gracias a sus Skims la hermana de Kourtney Kardashian tiene luz verde para presumir sus curvas a diario
Kim Kardashian promueve con sus curvas los nuevos Skims frescos y con transparencias
Kim Kardashian.
Foto: The Grosby Group
Por: Redacción

Kim Kardashian posa con actitud indiferente ante la cámara, y aunque parece que toda su atención la mantiene centrada en su teléfono, sus fans pueden apreciar el bodysuit nude de su nueva colección con SKIMS.

El diseño pertenece a su colección “Summer Mesh”. La ropa interior posee un diseño fresco para la temporada de calor y además está cargado de transparencias, las cuales se pueden apreciar en el pecho de Kim Kardashian en la imagen,

Summer Mesh collection just dropped SKIMS.COM

Hace unas horas Kim también posó con los Summer Mesh en color blanco.

Con estos “Summer Mesh” Kim se ha propuesto que incluso los tonos más oscuros sobresalgan por sus transparencias y se vuelvan casi una media sobre la piel, esto es lo que permite que la piel se mantenga fresca pese a llevar sopa interior de cortes largos y entallados.

