¿Cuántas cirugías tiene Khloé Kardashian?

Khloé Kardashian recientemente dio mucho de qué hablar luego de que apareció en Instagram con un radical cambio de imagen. Y es que en la fotografía que hasta el momento tiene ya más de 5 millones de “me gusta” la madre de True se ve increíblemente delgada y su rostro sumamente cambiado, algo que llamó la atención de sus más longevos fans.
Lo cierto es que la transformación de Khloé con el tiempo sido impresionante, desde que comenzó el reality show de la familia Kardashia-Jenner ella siempre ha luchado con su aspecto físico, y si bien en un principio aseguraba tener problemas con su peso, ahora parece que han desaparecido por completo. Pero algo más que inquieta a sus fans es saber los procedimientos estéticos a los que ha recurrido la socialité.
View this post on Instagram
Khloé Kardashian has had quite the transformation – we almost didn't recognize her in her latest posts! What work do you think she's had done? 🤔 Let us know your thoughts!
En el programa las hermanas no han tenido pena de mostrar las citas con sus cirujanos, sin embargo pareciera que Khloé tiene un poco más de “un par” de cirugías por lo que hoy te platicamos sobre los procedimientos que se ha hecho. Y es que según el medio Now to Love, increíblemente Khloe ya perdió la cuenta de sus intervenciones.
Según la información la Kardashian está obsesionada con las cirugías y ha gastado alrededor de $2 millones de dólares en sus arreglos. Entre inyecciones faciales, cirugías de nariz y otras cosas ya no sabe cuántas se ha hecho realmente. La fuente que cita el medio asegura que no hay mes que no acuda a su clínica para hacerse sus retoques de Botox, láser y colágeno. Por otro lado, las veces que ha entrado al quirófano han sido para hacerse liposucciones, implantes en el busto, abdomen y glúteos, rinoplastias y otros procedimientos de arreglos.
View this post on Instagram
✨Sometimes it's hard for me to post these transformation posts only because I can't imagine my life being this unhealthy again. Never would I ever consider myself fat, But I would consider myself unhealthy mentally/physically and not knowing my true value. Mind, body and soul. For me, my transformation journey started from within. I needed to heal myself from the inside out. Once I started putting myself first, everything started falling into place. My life transformed a few years ago when I made the decision to stop existing and start living. I decided when I was ready regardless of what anybody else was saying about me. Regardless of the pressures. I had to do this on my terms or I knew it wouldn't last. It's ok to take the control back. Choose your life. Don't let anybody else decide for you! We are no victims to life but we can become victims and prisoners to the people that we choose to surround ourselves with if we allow them to break us and consume us. Never be afraid to put yourself first! Never choose comfort over your own well-being! Never forget that fate loves the fearless! Today's wisdom was yesterday's pain. Tomorrow's happiness is today's bravery! I am so proud of myself for being stronger than I've ever been-mind body and soul. I am even prouder of myself that I've been able to maintain a healthy lifestyle for so many years. I broke that cycle and I'm happier than I have ever been! You can do this!! Start from within and nothing can stop you. Elevate yourself- mind body and soul ✨
En 2015 Khloé se mostró ofendida y a través de Twitter condenaba a quienes la señalaron de haberse hecho una liposucción, en ese entonces aseguró que todo era producto de su esfuerzo. Al igual que sus hermanas, Khloé acepta que ha recurrida al Botox, sin embargo eso no lo considera como una “cirugía”. Finalmente es la palabra de Khloé contra las imágenes, pues una figura pública como ella tiene muchas fotografías de su antes y después.
View this post on Instagram
💃🏻Did Khloe Kardashian have a glowup or what?! Comment below 👇🏽 with your thoughts! . Khloe Kardashian looks amazing these days! She has obviously lost a lot of baby fat with natural aging along with exercise. It also looks like she's had quite a bit of work done, including a rhinoplasty, facial contouring with fillers, lip injections, and Botox browlift. On the cosmetics side of things she's using glam makeup, dyed her hair and put in colored contacts. I also think she's using quite of bit of Photoshop 😉. . What do you think of her new look? Be sure to follow @kardashkdoll for the best photos of the Kardashian clan!
