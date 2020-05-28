Henry Cavill podría regresar a interpretar a Superman, “El hombre de acero”

El actor nunca ha descartado regresar al personaje que le dio fama mundial
Henry Cavill podría regresar a interpretar a Superman, “El hombre de acero”
Henry Cavill
Foto: Andreas Rentz for Netflix / Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Hace algunos años el actor británico Henry Cavill decidió dejar descansar el personaje de Superman, que le dio éxito a nivel mundial en varias películas; pero ahora se ha dado a conocer que podría volver a interpretarlo en una cinta del universo de DC Comics.

The mighty, the glorious, the powerful, and the kind, like a king of ancient myth….this is Hector. Hope you guys actually like horse content….because chances are, now that Zeus and Hector are here, you will be getting a lot 😜 For me my riding training is all about riding different horses. Over the years Geralt has had many horses named Roach and each one has been different, just like real horses. Every horse has a different personality and way of interacting, way of moving, and feel to ride too. So training on different horses builds up that knowledge that Geralt would naturally have built up over the years. As far as becoming a "horseman" is concerned, I have many many years to go, but I am loving every step of the way. #Hector #Horses #Witcher2

Aunque Cavill está en tratos para un nuevo proyecto, no se sabe aún si su participación será en una película completa acerca de El hombre de acero o una aparición de éste en algún filme de otro superhéroe. La última vez que Henry interpretó el personaje fue en “Justice league”, de 2017.

Supbrella ella ella a a a🤣🤣🤣😜

En los últimos dos años, el actor británico ha participado en algunos filmes como “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” y la serie de Netflix “The witcher”, la cual generó una sólida legión de fans, pero críticas desfavorables.

