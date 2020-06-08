Causa furor en Instagram conejo “gigante”

“Se lo compramos a mi hija para su segundo cumpleaños”, cuenta en sus redes sociales Lindsay, la dueña del conejo de la raza Gigante Continental, al que nombraron Cocoa Puff.
“Hicimos un poco de investigación y encontramos esta raza de conejos gigantes, que son muy buenos con los niños. Supuestamente, son calmados y dóciles, pero no teníamos idea en lo que nos estábamos metiendo”, aclara. Pronto se convertiría en el mejor amigo de su hija Macy y en un miembro más de esta familia de Washington.
View this post on Instagram
Quite possibly the fastest I've ever seen Cocoa Puff move.
Con el correr del tiempo, el conejo (hoy de 2 años) llegó a pesar poco más de 8 kilos y empezó a demandar más atención de la que habían anticipado sus dueños.
“Nos impactó lo sociable que es”, asegura Lindsay, quien no había previsto que el conejo se criaría fuera de una jaula. “Simplemente no pudimos ponerlo en una jaula, porque quería estar con nosotros todo el tiempo”.
View this post on Instagram
Cocoa Puff — 18.5lbs — 2.5 years old — Breed: Continental Giant Most rabbits don't like being picked up, and Cocoa Puff is no different, so we do not hold him often or for long periods of time. This is the technique I use to pick up Cocoa Puff which may be a bit different than picking up normal sized rabbits. However, no matter the size of the rabbit it's important to support both the lower and upper body.
Gigante, suave, cariñoso y muy inquieto. “Salta alrededor de la casa y luego duerme mucho durante el día. Cuando estás sentada en un cuarto viene y se acurruca a tu lado. Siempre quiere estar con personas”, describe la madre, y recomienda: “Los conejos necesitan espacio, son muy activos y hacen mucho ejercicio durante el día”.
Su dieta es a base de vegetales y frutas. Llega a comer dos ensaladas verdes por día (lechuga, kale, perejil, cilantro, brocoli) con trozos de zanahoria. Entre las frutas, puede alimentarse de manzanas, peras y tomates.
View this post on Instagram
Our friends @lunawudog were so kind and gifted us this awesome rabbit jumping kit. I have a feeling Cocoa Puff is really going to up his game soon with the #cocoapuffchallenge 🤣 Has anyone tried anything like this before?
Pero además de consumir, el conejo hace su aporte a la familia. Las redes lo convirtieron en un influencer, con sendas cuentas de Facebook e Instagram (en esta última tiene cuenta verificada con 298,000 seguidores). También tiene su propia lista de productos en Amazon, en donde sus dueños ganan dinero por cada compra realizada por un tercero.
Aún así, lo más beneficioso de la experiencia con Cocoa Puff son las enseñanzas que va dejando. “Lo que más amo es que pude ver como mis hijos se volvieron amables con todos los seres vivos. Cocoa Puff les enseñó sobre responsabilidad, empatía, amor y compasión. Nunca pensé que una mascota podía darle esas lecciones de vida a mis hijos”, cuenta su dueña.
View this post on Instagram
When your rabbit wears the same size t-shirt as your three year old daughter. 😂 🚨Announcement🚨 We've had hundreds of requests for Cocoa Puff Merch and the time has finally arrived! Check out the link in our bio for t-shirts, sweatshirts and more.
