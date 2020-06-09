El mejor cuerpo de Instagram: Michelle Lewin paraliza corazones en body

Michelle Lewin es una de las estrella del fitness más llamativas de las redes sociales. Su cuerpo parece esculpido a mano y cuando modela bikinis causa sensación.
“No puedo elegir, necesito ayuda”, escribió la venezolana junto a un video lleno de sensualidad.
La ex participante de Exatlon USA se ha ganado un lugar entre las figuras del bienestar y el cuerpo sano. Sus consejos para estar en forma le han ganado miles de seguidores en redes sociales.
Michelle no solo cultiva su cuerpazo, además tiene un gran sentido del humor que refleja en clips divertidos junto a su esposo Jimmy Lewin.
New week💁🏼♀️New possibilities👍🏻 -Let's keep that lower body really firm and tight, let’s build some muscle…and definitely we will burn some fat. And let's do it without any fancy equipment. Leave your standard lower body routine for once and replace with this (it can be done as a routine or as a circuit) Here we go: 1️⃣10 repetitions per leg / 5 sets 2️⃣15-20 explosive jumps / 4 sets 3️⃣12 repetitions / 4 sets 4️⃣10 repetitions per leg / 4 sets 5️⃣20 jumps, followed by 6️⃣ as many deep squats as you can / 4 sets . ✅Wearing: @one0one_101 (the shorts are not released yet) . ✅And YES, you may very well combine these workouts with any other lower body workout I have posted here (and even better, combine with the workout plans I have in the app FITPLAN, feel free to download from my website and try my workouts FOR FREE 7 days. -Let’s get started, and let's have some fun! You… and me!💪🏻👍🏻😘
Sin duda, la simpatía y la belleza física se pueden conjugar.
