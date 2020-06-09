¿La probarías? Lanzan Pepsi sabor piña

View this post on Instagram

The latest edition to the Pepsi family, Pepsi Pineapple, is starting to appear on shelves. I found it at Walmart today. How does it hold up against Mango, Lime and Berry? (couldn’t find my last Berry can for the photo, I think I drank it) Its tied for first with Lime in my opinion. Followed by Berry, then Mango. I don’t really care for colas but if you put a splash of fruit juice in there I’m all for it. So thanks Pepsi for getting fruity! Loving these flavors! ~~~ I’ve heard that Lime is getting replaced by Pineapple so if you see any Lime on shelves, be sure to grab it. ~~~ #Soda #Pepsi #PepsiPineapple #PepsiLime #PepsiMango #Cola #SummerVibes