¿La probarías? Lanzan Pepsi sabor piña

Aprovechando que estamos a punto de entrar a la época de verano, Pepsi quiso ponerse un poco tropical, ya que lanzó un nuevo refresco con sabor a piña, según reportó el portal de noticias de Yahoo.
Aunque este será un producto nuevo para la gente de Estados Unidos, la Pepsi sabor piña ya había hecho su debut en otro país, pues apareció por primera vez en Japón en 2019. Así que, si no tuviste oportunidad de viajar a este país en esa época, ahora podrás probar la versión estadounidense.
The latest edition to the Pepsi family, Pepsi Pineapple, is starting to appear on shelves. I found it at Walmart today. How does it hold up against Mango, Lime and Berry? (couldn’t find my last Berry can for the photo, I think I drank it) Its tied for first with Lime in my opinion. Followed by Berry, then Mango. I don’t really care for colas but if you put a splash of fruit juice in there I’m all for it. So thanks Pepsi for getting fruity! Loving these flavors! ~~~ I’ve heard that Lime is getting replaced by Pineapple so if you see any Lime on shelves, be sure to grab it. ~~~ #Soda #Pepsi #PepsiPineapple #PepsiLime #PepsiMango #Cola #SummerVibes
En el paquete se describe que el refresco tiene el ya conocido sabor de la Pepsi, pero con un chorrito de jugo de piña, lo que te podría dar una buena idea del sabor que podría tener.
Pepsi ya tiene este producto disponible en las grandes cadenas minoristas. De hecho, varias personas que lo han visto en Walmart le han tomado fotos y publicado en sus redes sociales.
I'm not going to say I am responsible for this, but I did write a review of the Japanese version of Pepsi Pineapple last October, and in it I wrote, "…it is a Pepsi flavor that will never come to the U.S. unless a PepsiCo bigwig reads this review and is moved by my words so much that he or she convinces the powers that be to sell a pineapple-flavored Pepsi in the U.S." But if my words are responsible for this, you're welcome. Spotted by Zach at Walmart. UPDATE: @candyhunting says in the comments that this is replacing lime.
Esta no es la primera vez que Pepsi lanza sabores extravagantes, pues hace poco más de un año introdujo al mercado bebidas sabor a bayas, lima y mango, que se combinaron con la Pepsi Wild Cherry y Pepsi Vanilla.
