Conoce la lista de famosas como Kendall Jenner que donarán ropa de sus armarios

¿Quieres vestir como una modelo? Ahora puedes conseguirlo porque varias de ellas van a regalar prendas de vestir
Kendall Jenner.
Foto: Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images
Por: Showbiz

Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Irina Shayk y Ashley Graham, entre otras personalidades del mundo de la moda, han abierto sus armarios para donar varias prendas que se subastarán con el objetivo de recaudar fondos que irán destinados a la Asociación Nacional para el Progreso de las Personas de Color, más conocida por sus siglas en inglés NAACP, y distintas organizaciones que trabajan codo con codo con el NHS, el servicio nacional de salud de Reino Unido.

Toda la ropa y accesorios han aparecido en el número de julio de la revista en una serie de selfies que las celebridades que se han apuntado a esta iniciativa se sacaron ellas mismas en sus casas durante el período de confinamiento. Gigi, por ejemplo, reclutó a su novio Zayn Malik para que le sirviera de ‘perchero’ mientras se sacaba una foto frente al espejo para mostrar el bolso de Dior que ha querido ceder a esta buena causa.

La puja se llevará a cabo a través del portal Hardly Ever Worn It y terminará el próximo 12 de junio a las dos de la tarde, hora de Reino Unido.

Los amantes de la moda tienen la oportunidad de hacerse, por ejemplo, con una de las cazadoras de cuero favoritas de Kate Moss del diseñador Alexander McQueen, una chaqueta de Kendall o un bolso de Burberry que se cuenta entre los favoritos de Irina Shayk.

