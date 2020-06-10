Conoce la lista de famosas como Kendall Jenner que donarán ropa de sus armarios

View this post on Instagram

Grateful to the beautiful legend @KateMoss for donating her cherished pre-loved @alexandermcqueen jacket to raise money for the @naacp & @nhscharitiestogether. Bid at vogue.hardlyeverwornit.com or if you're looking for a new print, purchase this £50 limited edition print to add to your home or office. 🖤 Hardlyeverwornit in partnership with @BritishVogue #TheWayWeWoreAuction “A leather jacket is an essential in my wardrobe, and Alexander McQueen does the best. Sarah Burton gave me this one from the s/s ’12 collection and I’ve cherished it for years. I hope it brings as much joy to someone else.” – Kate Moss This could be yours!