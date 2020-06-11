Beatrice Bouchard, la bella hermana gemela de Eugenie Bouchard te enamorará

La tenista Eugenie Bouchard llegó al mundo del tenis para conquistar al mundo con su belleza y talento, sin embargo, no estaba sola. La canadiense tiene una hermana gemela llamada Beatrice.
Beatrice Bouchard nació seis minutos que Eugenie un 25 de febrero de 1994, en Montreal City, Canadá.
Y mientras Eugenie lucha por ganar un lugar en el tenis, su hermana tiene una presencia notable en las redes sociales como modelo e influencer.
Beatrice y Eugenie Bouchard son hermanas gemelas, pero no comparten ninguna similitud genética.
View this post on Instagram
Hi guys. I don’t think I’ve ever written a long caption or really shared my thoughts on here… but it feels like the right time. So I just wanted to say- my goal throughout this scary and confusing time is to use my platform to spread as much information, love and comic relief as I can. This whole experience, while tragic, has been a tremendous wake up call for me. While it’s important to be well informed and cautious, it’s equally as important to focus on living in the present and to find moments of joy along the way. I am so impressed at how we’ve all come together, spreading so much love, kindness and positivity. People want to help others, and that in and of itself is so refreshing. I’ve never laughed as much as I have over these past few weeks from the videos, pictures and memes people have made. I’m in awe of the imagination people have. It feels like we’re one big family. And my heart feels so full. I have so much gratitude and feel awakened to everything I took for granted before. I see a lot of positive coming out of this. And so- for that I just want to say thank you to everyone for making this dark time a little bit brighter. After all… laughter makes the time pass quicker. Let’s be positive, wash our hands and #stayhome #togetherapart 🌎🤍 Love always B x
Beatrice usa las redes sociales para mostrarse como modelo. Aunque no se sabe que tenga ofertas sólidas de modelaje, promociona marcas en redes sociales. Beatrice hace referencia a marcas como la Singapore Airlines y Migjorn Suites & Spar.
La hermana gemela de Eugenie Bouchard tiene más de 300,000 seguidores en Instagram, junto con más de 20,000 en Twitter y Facebook.
Recientemente surgieron muchos rumores sobre Beatrice, que señalaban que salía con la estrella del tenis australiana Nick Kyrgios. Los rumores comenzaron a retumbar cuando publicó una foto con él.
Relacionado:
Una cita con Eugenie Bouchard costó a un fan $85,000 dólares
Recibe gratis las noticias más importantes y más leídas diariamente en tu email