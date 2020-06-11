Beatrice Bouchard, la bella hermana gemela de Eugenie Bouchard te enamorará

View this post on Instagram

Hi guys. I don’t think I’ve ever written a long caption or really shared my thoughts on here… but it feels like the right time. So I just wanted to say- my goal throughout this scary and confusing time is to use my platform to spread as much information, love and comic relief as I can. This whole experience, while tragic, has been a tremendous wake up call for me. While it’s important to be well informed and cautious, it’s equally as important to focus on living in the present and to find moments of joy along the way. I am so impressed at how we’ve all come together, spreading so much love, kindness and positivity. People want to help others, and that in and of itself is so refreshing. I’ve never laughed as much as I have over these past few weeks from the videos, pictures and memes people have made. I’m in awe of the imagination people have. It feels like we’re one big family. And my heart feels so full. I have so much gratitude and feel awakened to everything I took for granted before. I see a lot of positive coming out of this. And so- for that I just want to say thank you to everyone for making this dark time a little bit brighter. After all… laughter makes the time pass quicker. Let’s be positive, wash our hands and #stayhome #togetherapart 🌎🤍 Love always B x