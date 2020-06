Jennifer López ha hecho que su anatomía arda con estos ajustados leggings 

View this post on Instagram

Jennifer Lopez 50, was spotted looking extra festive when she exited a gym session wearing a shiny red sports bra and matching high-waisted leggings in Miami. She finished off the look with sunglasses and The Kooples’ Slick White High-Top Trainers ($325) that read “Finesse” and “Tighten up” across the straps. J.Lo, whose rock-hard abs were on full display, was also holding onto one of her signature bedazzled Starbucks cups. www.youngtribune.com (📷:AM/ SplashNews) . . . . . . . #jlo #jlofashion #jlostyle #jlostyledaily #jlodailystyle #jloworkout #jlogymsession #jlosportsbra #jloleggings #thekooples #finesse #tightenup#jlostarbuckscup #celebritiesnews #celebritiesfashion #celebritiesmakeup #miami #fashiondailytips #dailyfashiontips #styletips #Starbuckscups #jenniferlopez #jloalex #shinyredsportsbra #shinyred