Tony Hawk sufrió un accidente en la patineta, se fracturó los dedos y tuvieron que cortarle su preciado anillo de bodas

El skater más famoso de la historia, Tony Hawk, continúa patinando a sus 52 años, pero el tiempo lo ha hecho más confiado y por no usar el equipo completo de seguridad, hace unos días sufrió una terrible fractura en los dedos que terminó con un doloroso procedimiento en el que le tuvieron que cortar su anillo de bodas para enderezarlos.
El patinador relató que sufrió el accidente cuando estaba practicando el deporte extremo al lado de su hijo: “La piscina era pequeña y no usé protecciones completas. La sesión fue divertida hasta que de repente me encontré en el fondo de la piscina con los dedos doblados en nuevas direcciones. Fue entonces cuando lamenté no usar todas las protecciones“, reveló en redes sociales.
We had a chance to skate a legendary backyard pool yesterday thanks to @ozzie_ausband, so I brought my oldest son Riley and our friend Chris. I rarely get to skate with Riley anymore because we ride different terrain, and lately we are both busier than ever trying to run businesses in the most challenging of times. Ozzie invited Eddie Elguera (a childhood hero) to join, so our crew spanned three generations of skateboarding. I joked that Eddie is the reason Riley grabs his nose on backside airs because I learned that technique by watching him, and Riley learned it by watching me. The pool was smaller than I anticipated so I didn’t wear full pads, likening it to a miniramp. We were having a blast, and at one point I actually gave advice to Eddie on doing a frontside rock (one of his signature tricks, and my first “advanced” move as a kid). The session was fun until I did a backside smith stall as a set up for a backside blunt, and suddenly found myself on the flat bottom with my fingers bending in new directions. The coping was huge and I paid the price by hanging up on my back truck. In that moment, I regretted not wearing full pads. Ironically, that wouldn’t have saved me from injury but I was being too cavalier to think that a wall over 8’ with vert was as “safe” as a mini-ramp. The session came to a screeching halt, and Riley drove me to the hospital like Ricky Bobby with a cougar in the backseat. Upon being admitted, a nurse checked my fingers and said they looked “dusky.” That expedited my care, and I was immediately assigned to a room as an x-ray machine arrived. Apparently, “dusky” is the color of extreme circulation loss. Within 30 mins, my fingers were back in place, and no longer dusky. I write this because today I am filled with divergent emotions: sadness from scaring my son & friends, regret from being cocky / careless, grateful from having an injury that could have been worse, and frustrated that I never got a backside blunt… as my skater ego endures. As pro skaters, we accept that injuries are inevitable and perseverance is key to success. But it still sucks to get hurt, especially at my age. And I’ll still be back for more 📷 @williamsharpimages
En la radiografía que compartió se aprecia que en sus dedos medio y anular se encontraban separadas las falanges medias de sus falanges proximales.
“Acabo de recibir mis radiografías. Tuvieron que cortarme el anillo antes de devolver mis huesos a su posición vertical. Todavía están doloridos, rígidos e hinchados, pero los puedo usar”, sentenció.
Just received my x-rays from Saturday’s debacle. They had to cut my ring off before returning my bones to their full upright and locked position. My fingers are still sore / stiff / swollen but mostly functional. And I still love my job. 💀🤘🏽 #duskydigits #bruisedbonesbrigade
“Escribo esto porque hoy estoy lleno de emociones divergentes: tristeza por asustar a mi hijo y amigos, arrepentimiento de ser arrogante / descuidado, agradecido de tener una lesión que podría haber sido peor. Como patinadores profesionales, aceptamos que las lesiones son inevitables y la perseverancia es la clave del éxito. Pero todavía apesta lastimarse, especialmente a mi edad. Y todavía amo mi trabajo”, sentenció.
