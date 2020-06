La rutina de belleza de Jessica Alba

View this post on Instagram

Cheers to another trip around the sun ☀️🥂🎂…. Time, now more than ever, feels… fleeting and in slow-motion at the same time, does that make sense 🧐…? And LIFE just feels hella fragile. The small in-between moments are the memories that stick. My @cash_warren and my babies Honor, Haven and Hayes- opened my heart to so much love and so many blessings, to be honest, I never knew the depth of this type of unconditional love was even possible. Grateful for my family who raised me for always having my back, the homies (chosen family) for being my ride-or-dies and my @honest family for stopping at nothing to fulfill our dream to build a conscious business. I love you all so much and felt the love 💕💗💕 yesterday 💗🙏🏽💓 4/28. I miss your faces in person and can’t wait until we can have game night, family movie night, spontaneous dance parties, break bread and make more forever memories. Big virtual smooch 😚🤗❤️.